Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Rise After Unemployment Data Points to Higher Fed Rates
Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed the latestunemployment data and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last higher by 3 basis points and trading at 3.411%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.118% after rising 4 basis points. Yields and...
NBC Los Angeles
Jamie Dimon Says Rates Will Rise Above 5% Because There Is Still ‘a Lot of Underlying Inflation'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes interest rates could go higher than what the Federal Reserve currently projects as inflation remains stubbornly elevated. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
NBC Los Angeles
China's Economy Will Be ‘on Fire' in the Second Half of 2023, StanChart Chairman Says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
Egg Prices Skyrocketed in 2022 — Will Prices Continue To Surge in 2023?
The grocery sector was hit hard by inflation in 2022, but no single item was struck as hard as eggs. The price of eggs was up 49.1% in November, according to the consumer price index. What caused the...
Households are spending $371 more per month, and economists aren't sure it'll fall further
Sticker shock is real at the grocery store. Economists believe we may not reach pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers despite "falling" prices.
Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases
High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Inflation finally easing hides true toll of Bidenomics — it’s up 13.7% since he took office
“Two years in, it’s clearer than ever that my economic plan is working.” That was President Joe Biden’s borderline insane response to the latest inflation data. Working?!? Yes, the latest data pegs CPI at “only” 6.5%. Yes, it’s a decline month on month — a mild one driven partly by the fact that warmer winter weather (and thus lower energy costs) is giving punished consumers a smidge of breathing room. But even that small comedown (which still leaves the rate near historical highs!) masks the true extent of the damage Bidenomics has done. And the fact that it’s still so high proves...
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Drops Much More Than Expected in December; Retail Sales Drop 1.1%
Wholesale prices fell sharply in December, further evidence that inflation is moving away from the elevated levels seen last summer, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. Overall prices were down 0.5%, far more than the 0.1% forecast. The drop was driven by a 7.9% decline in the price...
The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring
After months during which the U.S. economy was under siege by inflation, the December consumer price index fell 0.1% from November. The number seems small, but it is the largest drop since April 2020. The year-over-year increase was 6.5%, the lowest since October 2021. Make no mistake, however, inflation is not going away, and in […]
UK inflation: how everyday items and services shot up in price
The UK’s inflation rate fell for a second month in December, dropping to 10.5%. But households remain under pressure as prices continue to rise for a wide range of goods and services. Despite the fall in the headline rate, food and non-alcoholic drinks jumped by a collective 16.8%, the...
Inflation eased to 6.5% in December as fuel costs fell
Inflation continued to slide down last month. U.S. consumer prices went up 6.5% from December to December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, Jan. 12. Although this is still a big jump – the Federal Reserve aims for 2% inflation – it’s the lowest annual rate since October 2021.
Wholesale inflation in US slowed further in December to 6.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 6.2% in December from a year earlier, a sixth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures will continue to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 7.3% in November and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the government said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, dropped 0.5% from November to December. The producer price data can provide an early sign of where consumer inflation might be headed. The data reflects the prices that are charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers, and it flows into an inflation gauge that the Federal Reserve closely tracks, the personal consumption expenditures price index. The ongoing slowdown in wholesale price growth is adding to evidence that the worst bout of inflation in four decades is steadily easing, though it remains far above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
BBC
Bailey: Inflation 'likely to fall rapidly' this year
Inflation is likely to fall rapidly this year as energy prices fall, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said. Speaking to Media Wales, Mr Bailey said a recent easing of inflation could be a sign that "a corner has been turned". The Bank was not trying to change market...
Australia jobs take surprise dip in Dec, but unemployment stays low
SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia employment unexpectedly dipped in December following an outsized gain the month before in a sign the red-hot labour market might be cooling, though the jobless rate stayed near five-decade lows.
Jobless claims drop to 190,000 as labor market remains tight
The number of first-time claims for unemployment insurance fell unexpectedly to 190,000 for the week ending January 14, according to Department of Labor data released Thursday.
NBC Los Angeles
Bank of Japan Defends Yield Curve Control Measures, Intends to Stick to Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
NBC Los Angeles
The UK Is Fiscally Unstable, Says North Sea Oil CEO
In November, the British government raised an existing windfall tax on oil company profits from 25% to 35% until 2028. "The U.K. is particularly unstable fiscally, which I think affects the long-term views on investments. You can do short-cycle investments but long-cycle investments are difficult in a very volatile [environment]," Bseisu said.
Monthly mortgage costs doubled for some first-time buyers, Persimmon says
The monthly cost of mortgage payments for some first-time buyers has approximately doubled over the past year, housebuilder Persimmon said as it warned over a slump in housing sales in recent months.The British builder revealed that its sales took a hit over the last three months of the year because of weaker customer demand.Concerns over the economy, mortgage rates and the cost of living “weighed heavily on consumer confidence”, Persimmon said in its latest trading update to investors.The builder’s private net sales dropped to 0.3 per outlet per week in the fourth quarter of the year, compared to 0.77 in...
Comments / 0