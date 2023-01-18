PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cedrick O Long An Unmarried Man to PNC Mortgage, a division of PNC Bank, National Association dated February 16, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on February 23, 2018, in Book 2018, Page 7911 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 16th day of February, 2023 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ELMORE, STATE OF ALABAMA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 25, THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05'26" EAST AND ON THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25, 685.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEGREES 25' 04" WEST, 425.42 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 34' 04" WEST 512.88 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST MARGIN OF GIBSONTOWN ROAD; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 04' 33" WEST AND ON SAID MARGIN, 335.81 FEET; THENCE ON A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 24 DEGREES 47' 48"WEST AND ON SAID MARGIN, A CHORD DISTANCE OF 44.28 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 08'40" EAST AND ON THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25, 49.46 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINING 5.63 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF REG. LAND SURVEY, OTIS R. ALLEN, ALA. REG. NO. 12771, DATED AUGUST 2, 1994. DEED REFERENCE: ROLL 153 FRAME 734, PROBATE OFFICE, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL: A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 25; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05'26" EAST AND ON THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25, 226.06 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREES 04' 33" EAST, 201.77 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 05' 26' WEST 210.29 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST MARGIN OF GIBSONTOWN ROAD; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 04' WEST AND ON SAID MARGIN, 112.64 FEET; THENCE ON A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 24 DEGREES 47' 48" WEST AND ON SAID MARGIN, A CHORD DISTANCE OF 44.28 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 08'40" EAST AND ON THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25, 49.46 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINING 1.0 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF REG. LAND SURVEYOR, OTIS R. ALLEN, ALA. REG. NO. 12771, DATED AUGUST 26, 1994. DEED REFERENCE: ROLL 153 FRAME 2702, PROBATE OFFICE, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL: COMMENCING AT AN OLD IRON PIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE ALONG THE NORTH SECTION LINE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05' 26" EAST 226.10 FEET TO AN OLD IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05'26" EAST ALONG SAID LINE 139.81 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 17 DEGREES 22' 53" WEST 193.30 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN SOUTH OF A 12 FT. GRAVEL DRIVE; THENCE NORTH 70 DEGREES 13' 25" WEST, 83.88 FEET TO AN OLD IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 05' 17" WEST 160.78 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID DESCRIBED TRACT CONTAINING 0.444 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND LYING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. TOGETHER WITH A 15 FOOT INGRESS/EGRESS EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 2002 AT PAGE 34373 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND THE SOUTH LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05' 26" EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SECTION 25, 226.06 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 04' 33" EAST 160.72 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 63 DEGREES 15' 46" WEST 168.80 FEET; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 37' 48" WEST 60.74 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF UPPER GIBSON TOWN ROAD. DEED REFERENCE: RLPY 2007 PAGE 20085, PROBATE OFFICE, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Said property is commonly known as 1490 Upper Gibson Town Rd, Coosada, AL 36020. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-04010AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald Jan. 18, 25 and Feb. 1, 2023 22-04010AL.

