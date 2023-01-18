Related
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cedrick O Long An Unmarried Man to PNC Mortgage, a division of PNC Bank, National Association dated February 16, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on February 23, 2018, in Book 2018, Page 7911 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 16th day of February, 2023 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ELMORE, STATE OF ALABAMA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS: A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 25, THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05'26" EAST AND ON THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25, 685.40 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEGREES 25' 04" WEST, 425.42 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 34' 04" WEST 512.88 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST MARGIN OF GIBSONTOWN ROAD; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 04' 33" WEST AND ON SAID MARGIN, 335.81 FEET; THENCE ON A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 24 DEGREES 47' 48"WEST AND ON SAID MARGIN, A CHORD DISTANCE OF 44.28 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 08'40" EAST AND ON THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25, 49.46 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINING 5.63 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF REG. LAND SURVEY, OTIS R. ALLEN, ALA. REG. NO. 12771, DATED AUGUST 2, 1994. DEED REFERENCE: ROLL 153 FRAME 734, PROBATE OFFICE, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL: A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 25; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05'26" EAST AND ON THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25, 226.06 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREES 04' 33" EAST, 201.77 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 05' 26' WEST 210.29 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST MARGIN OF GIBSONTOWN ROAD; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 04' WEST AND ON SAID MARGIN, 112.64 FEET; THENCE ON A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 24 DEGREES 47' 48" WEST AND ON SAID MARGIN, A CHORD DISTANCE OF 44.28 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 08'40" EAST AND ON THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 25, 49.46 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINING 1.0 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF REG. LAND SURVEYOR, OTIS R. ALLEN, ALA. REG. NO. 12771, DATED AUGUST 26, 1994. DEED REFERENCE: ROLL 153 FRAME 2702, PROBATE OFFICE, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL: COMMENCING AT AN OLD IRON PIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE ALONG THE NORTH SECTION LINE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05' 26" EAST 226.10 FEET TO AN OLD IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05'26" EAST ALONG SAID LINE 139.81 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 17 DEGREES 22' 53" WEST 193.30 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN SOUTH OF A 12 FT. GRAVEL DRIVE; THENCE NORTH 70 DEGREES 13' 25" WEST, 83.88 FEET TO AN OLD IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 05' 17" WEST 160.78 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID DESCRIBED TRACT CONTAINING 0.444 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND LYING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. TOGETHER WITH A 15 FOOT INGRESS/EGRESS EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 2002 AT PAGE 34373 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND THE SOUTH LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 05' 26" EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SECTION 25, 226.06 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 04' 33" EAST 160.72 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 63 DEGREES 15' 46" WEST 168.80 FEET; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 37' 48" WEST 60.74 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY OF UPPER GIBSON TOWN ROAD. DEED REFERENCE: RLPY 2007 PAGE 20085, PROBATE OFFICE, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Said property is commonly known as 1490 Upper Gibson Town Rd, Coosada, AL 36020. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-04010AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald Jan. 18, 25 and Feb. 1, 2023 22-04010AL.
PUBLIC NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that Rhye Enterprises Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contracts for Support New STEM Playgrounds at Wetumpka Elementary School and Eclectic Elementary School. Owners, and have made requests for final settlement of said Contracts. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with the projects should immediately notify Elmore County Board of Education, 100 H.H. Robinson Drive, Wetumpka, AL 36092. Rhye Enterprises Inc. PO Box 681090 Prattville, AL 36068 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 18, 2023 COMPLETION.
Galentines to return to Wetumpka for second year
A day of fun for the girls will fill the streets of downtown Wetumpka next month. Main Street Wetumpka’s Galentines returns Feb. 4 for its second year. “It is the ultimate girls’ day,” Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene said. “It encourages moms, daughters, friends and groups of people to spend the day in downtown Wetumpka. It is a day of fun and shopping.”
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT\ OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS SELDEN GIBBONS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2023-005 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of DOUGLAS SELDEN GIBBONS, deceased, having been granted to D. JASON BRITT on January 13, 2023 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. D. JASON BRITT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS SELDEN GIBBONS, DECEASED Name and Address of Administrator: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST PO BOX 967 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 18, 25 and Feb. 1, 2023 EST/GIBBONS, D.
Inauguration Day
The Inauguration of our Alabama Constitutional officials was Monday. Our state constitution calls for the inauguration to be held on the third Monday in January. As you would expect and as Almanac’s suggest, it is usually a cold day. Over the years I have had countless folks harken back to their high school band experiences of marching in the Inaugural Parade, especially ladies who had been majorettes. They had to march and twirl a baton in 20 degree weather with skimpy, legless, bathing suit style attire. It left them with a lasting indelible memory of an Alabama Gubernatorial Inauguration.
1BR/2BA in Stillwaters
Stillwaters Apartments Dadeville, AL 1BR/2BA Unfurnished $800/month + $800 deposit No Pets. 256-212-3058.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CRAIG A. MACON, DECEASED CASE NO. 2022-350 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Ancillary Administration over the Estate of CRAIG A. MACON, deceased, having been granted to EDWARD WAYNE MACON, on the 29th day of December 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said Estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. EDWARD WAYNE MACON, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF CRAIG A. MACON Justin D. Edwards, Esq. The Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards, P.C. 109 E. Bridge Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 (334) 514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 18, 25 and Feb. 1, 2023 EST/MACON, C.
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 1 to Jan. 16
• Domestic violence was reported on Hollowood Lane. Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Chapel Lakes Lane. • Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 1. • Reckless endangerment and discharging a weapon inside the city limits was reported on Marshall...
Law enforcement search for fugitive
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive Levonta Wheeler, 30. According to a CrimeStoppers release, Wheeler, 30 is Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. “Wheeler is wanted for two counts of felony domestic violence third degree criminal...
Edgewood Academy's Free earns 100th win
Edgewood Academy basketball coach Darryl Free reached a career milestone on Tuesday night. In a 49-18 win over the Autauga Academy girls basketball team, Free reached his 100th career win as a varsity head coach. Later in the night, he earned his 101st career win in the boy’s 55-32 win over Autauga.
Gladys Knight to perform in Wetumpka
Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight will take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel (WCW) Entertainment Center stage in March. Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade: “Good Woman” (1991); “Just for You” (1994); the inspirational “Many Different Roads” (1999); and “At Last” (2001). “At Last” showed the world that she still has what it takes to record a hit album, employing the talents of contemporary producers like Randy Jackson, Gary Brown and James D.C. Williams III, Jon John, Jamey Jaz, Keith Thomas, Tom Dowd and Tiger Roberts.
