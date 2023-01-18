LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Medical care services at a Las Vegas shelter are helping reduce calls by a third for emergency services, according to the City of Las Vegas. The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center started providing in-house medical services about 18 months ago. While the intent was to address the immediate health needs of those experiencing homelessness, it’s also providing another benefit for the medical system.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO