Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
UMC kicks off career fair for former Desert Springs employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC kicked off its first step in lending a hand to those laid off by Desert Springs Hospital. Medical professionals joined in the first of UMC's two-day career fair on Thursday. The event offered more than 400 positions with on-the-spot hiring available. The search comes...
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
news3lv.com
Concerns amid upcoming return of Lovers & Friends festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The big named artists expected at this year’s Lovers & Friends festival have fans beyond excited and feeling nostalgic. Michelle Andrade attended the inaugural festival last year. “The lineup was great. So initially, of course, I was like, well, that would be so fun....
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
news3lv.com
Medical help at Las Vegas shelter assists emergency services
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Medical care services at a Las Vegas shelter are helping reduce calls by a third for emergency services, according to the City of Las Vegas. The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center started providing in-house medical services about 18 months ago. While the intent was to address the immediate health needs of those experiencing homelessness, it’s also providing another benefit for the medical system.
news3lv.com
City Council approves renovation, expansion project at Las Vegas Academy downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the City of Las Vegas have approved an upcoming project that will renovate and expand a historic downtown Las Vegas high school during a recent city council meeting. The city announced that a proposed project for the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts...
news3lv.com
Henderson Fire Department celebrates grand opening of new station
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department is sounding the alarm for a new station making its way to the valley. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero joined the fire department in celebrating the grand opening of Station 87 on Wednesday. The open house event gave the community a first...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas officials looking for hundreds of volunteers for annual homeless count
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The annual homeless census count is almost here, and many organizations are still looking for volunteers for the across-town canvas. The City of North Las Vegas recently sent out a flyer asking for the community to volunteer for the count, taking place on Thursday, January 26.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
news3lv.com
Lane closures planned for bridge near Hoover Dam
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lane closures are coming to the Interstate 11 bridge overlooking Hoover Dam next week. The Nevada Department of Transportation says the following closures will be in place along northbound and southbound I-11 at the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge:. Monday, January 23-Wednesday, January 25...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump Valley Winery closes
Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
Why coyotes roam Las Vegas
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
news3lv.com
Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosts annual 'InSight' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosted its "InSight" event Wednesday night. It's an annual event that looks at economic trends and developments and sees what's coming for Henderson. Topics included inflation, housing, consolidated tax projections, interest, and unemployment rates. Newly elected Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero...
news3lv.com
2023 Chinese New Year Festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese new year kicks off this weekend, and the Asian American and Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce is bringing in the Year of the Rabbit with a few events this weekend. Joining us live with more is board member Shannon Yang. CHINESE NEW YEAR HAPPENINGS.
news3lv.com
County's flood control system grows
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Flood Control District has finished work on another massive detention basin. The new facility at Silverado Ranch Road and Decatur includes a storm drain system designed to alleviate flooding which caused delays in that area after a couple of heavy summer monsoon rains.
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
news3lv.com
Lotus of Siam owner announces two new restaurants for Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The owner of the acclaimed Lotus of Siam restaurant has announced two new concepts coming to Red Rock Casino next month. Bua Food Group says Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will open on Saturday, Feb. 18. "We are excited to continue on...
Comments / 0