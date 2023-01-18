ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

UMC kicks off career fair for former Desert Springs employees

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC kicked off its first step in lending a hand to those laid off by Desert Springs Hospital. Medical professionals joined in the first of UMC's two-day career fair on Thursday. The event offered more than 400 positions with on-the-spot hiring available. The search comes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Concerns amid upcoming return of Lovers & Friends festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The big named artists expected at this year’s Lovers & Friends festival have fans beyond excited and feeling nostalgic. Michelle Andrade attended the inaugural festival last year. “The lineup was great. So initially, of course, I was like, well, that would be so fun....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Medical help at Las Vegas shelter assists emergency services

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Medical care services at a Las Vegas shelter are helping reduce calls by a third for emergency services, according to the City of Las Vegas. The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center started providing in-house medical services about 18 months ago. While the intent was to address the immediate health needs of those experiencing homelessness, it’s also providing another benefit for the medical system.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Fire Department celebrates grand opening of new station

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department is sounding the alarm for a new station making its way to the valley. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero joined the fire department in celebrating the grand opening of Station 87 on Wednesday. The open house event gave the community a first...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lane closures planned for bridge near Hoover Dam

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lane closures are coming to the Interstate 11 bridge overlooking Hoover Dam next week. The Nevada Department of Transportation says the following closures will be in place along northbound and southbound I-11 at the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge:. Monday, January 23-Wednesday, January 25...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump Valley Winery closes

Pahrump’s KPVM TV News 25 is reporting that the Pahrump Valley Winery is closed for business as of Monday, Jan. 16. Though the winery’s doors were open and employees were on site as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the business is not serving food or alcohol. Financial woes. Last...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosts annual 'InSight' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosted its "InSight" event Wednesday night. It's an annual event that looks at economic trends and developments and sees what's coming for Henderson. Topics included inflation, housing, consolidated tax projections, interest, and unemployment rates. Newly elected Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

2023 Chinese New Year Festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese new year kicks off this weekend, and the Asian American and Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce is bringing in the Year of the Rabbit with a few events this weekend. Joining us live with more is board member Shannon Yang. CHINESE NEW YEAR HAPPENINGS.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

County's flood control system grows

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Flood Control District has finished work on another massive detention basin. The new facility at Silverado Ranch Road and Decatur includes a storm drain system designed to alleviate flooding which caused delays in that area after a couple of heavy summer monsoon rains.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

