Yardbarker

Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More

In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 7-3 win against Coloardo

COL: Josh Jacobs (3), ASST: None. COL: Jean-Luc Foudy (9), ASST: Callahan Burke (10), David Farrance (7) ONT: TJ Tynan (5), ASST: Tyler Madden (8), Samuel Fagemo (6) COL: Alex Galchenyuk (6), ASST: Sampo Ranta (6), Keaton Middleton (14) ONT: PP Samuel Fagemo (11), ASST: Jordan Spence (22), TJ Tynan...
ONTARIO, OH
CBS Denver

Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1

Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3."It feels really good," said Georgiev, who made his first start in four games. "I got a little break from playing time, a little refresh for the mind. I would say the guys did such a good job."Tyler Toffoli scored...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers close out trip with matchup in Montreal

The Florida Panthers will look to continue their push to get back into a playoff spot when they close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. "It's going to be a grind, that wild-card race," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice...
NHL

Sabres establish Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to support Courage of Carly Fund

This gift from the Sabres grow year over year through support from the team, players and staff, and fans. Ryan Miller's on-ice contributions to the Buffalo Sabres organization include saves and statistics that made him a fan favorite, but his connection to the people of Buffalo solidified his stance as a true Hall of Famer.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres rise to occasion on Ryan Miller Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sellout crowd arrived early to applaud an all-time great, and the Sabres rewarded fans with a late charge in tribute to the legend. Dylan Cozens scored on a breakaway 12 seconds into overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win against the Islanders that drew guest of honor Ryan Miller […]
BUFFALO, NY
9NEWS

Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
DENVER, CO
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Alexander, 29, is...
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-19-4) VS SABRES (21-19-3) 7:30 PM ET | KEYBANK CENTER. The New York Islanders travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Thursday night at 7:30, in the second half of a back-to-back set. It's the first of three meetings this year. The Islanders are coming...
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Ricky Williams' Highsman Cannabis Products Launch In Arizona Via Trulieve

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL announced the official launch of Highsman, the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by NFL legend Ricky Williams. Highsman will be available statewide in all Trulieve and Harvest branded Arizona retail locations starting January 20. "Our expansion into Arizona is made possible through our retail partnership...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

