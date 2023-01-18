Read full article on original website
Coast News
Vista approves contract for homeless Safe Parking Program
VISTA — The City Council approved a contract with Jewish Family Services for the city’s new Safe Parking Program during its Jan. 10 meeting. The program, similar to the one in Encinitas, will allocate $250,000 for development. Over the next two weeks, the city and JFS will work to determine a site, according to the staff report.
kusi.com
Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
kusi.com
San Diego River flooding exposes true extent of homeless issue
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Heavy rain across the county caused severe flooding in the San Diego River. Hundreds of homeless call the riverbed their home. They had to relocate during the rain, and several were in need of rescue. San Diego’s homeless population is at an all-time high, and...
Floodwaters force homeless to leave encampments next to San Diego River
The rising San Diego River waters led to many homeless people having to leave behind their belongings during the weekend storm.
Could Housing be the key to Solving San Diego's Homeless Crisis?
One program is showing promise in dealing with the ongoing problem
Coast News
Escondido approves 102-unit condo project along North Iris Lane
ESCONDIDO — In a few years, a vacant lot along North Iris Lane will be home to a new 102-unit condominium development. The North Iris Condominiums will take over 7.7 acres of five parcels along North Iris Lane at the corner of Robin Hill Lane, a private dirt road that connects several residents in the semi-rural area to Centre City Parkway. The city of Escondido previously annexed the parcels from the county in 2020.
Small plane makes emergency landing on California beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — A small airplane made a safe emergency landing on a state beach on the San Diego County coast Thursday morning, authorities said. Three people aboard the plane got out and there were no reports of injuries, California State Parks said in a statement to KGTV.
kusi.com
San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
onscene.tv
Search & Rescue Effort After Car Discovered On Flooded Road | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 7:00 am approx LOCATION: Saturn Blvd JNO Sunset Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego City Lifeguards were on patrol in the flood-proned area of the Tijuana River Valley and discovered a Jeep Cherokee with a trailer was in the middle of a flooded roadway. The driver’s door was open and the water was up to the windows of the Jeep. The Lifeguards called out to see if anyone was inside and got no response. The SDFD Copter 2 was brought in to search downstream for any victim that may have been swept downstream. The Copter did not find anyone. The SDFD Bomb Squad was brought in so their drone could be used to look inside the vehicle. They did not find anyone. The 1st Responders will wait for the water level to recede before any further investigation. Someone had moved the City’s barricades from the roadway, which may have led to this incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
kusi.com
Cleanup underway to repair Chula Vista Municipal Golf course after flooding
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Like many other areas of the county, Chula Vista is experience major flooding in their community. Cleanup efforts are already underway at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course, which was completely flooded as a result of the storm. KUSI’s Jason Austell reported live from the...
mynewsla.com
Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico
A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
News 8 KFMB
CBS 8 helps Escondido reptile sanctuary with high SDG&E bill
EcoVivarium reached out for help after facing a $12K power bill. CBS 8 is Working for You to get them help.
times-advocate.com
9 mayors walk out of SANDAG—Escondido’s among them
At Friday’s meeting of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board meeting nine mayors stalked out of the meeting because they object to the weighted voting system that basically puts most decision-making on transportation funds in San Diego County into the hands of the City of San Diego.
iheart.com
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
As the cost of living continues to rise, the American middle class is slowly shrinking, leading to an increasing gap between the wealthy and the poor. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in 2021 was $70,784. So American families earning between $47,189 and $141,568 are technically in...
News 8 KFMB
Falck ambulance provider staffing shortage, service issues persist
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's ambulance provider is continuing to face staffing issues and falling short on providing service. CBS 8 previously reported that the city was even considering action if Falck didn't make drastic improvements. "We're not seeing any signs of changes or improvements," said Colin Stowell, the...
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Sprinter Train Near Downtown Escondido
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Sprinter train in Escondido late Wednesday afternoon. Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff‘s transit enforcement unit were called at 5:42 p.m. to a stretch of tracks near the intersection of Mission Road and Enterprise Street, said Sgt. Jason King. The victim...
Transgender woman facing backlash to speak at Santee City Council
A transgender woman who is facing a firestorm for using the female locker room at the YMCA is taking her voice to city council.
