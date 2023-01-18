INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 7:00 am approx LOCATION: Saturn Blvd JNO Sunset Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego City Lifeguards were on patrol in the flood-proned area of the Tijuana River Valley and discovered a Jeep Cherokee with a trailer was in the middle of a flooded roadway. The driver’s door was open and the water was up to the windows of the Jeep. The Lifeguards called out to see if anyone was inside and got no response. The SDFD Copter 2 was brought in to search downstream for any victim that may have been swept downstream. The Copter did not find anyone. The SDFD Bomb Squad was brought in so their drone could be used to look inside the vehicle. They did not find anyone. The 1st Responders will wait for the water level to recede before any further investigation. Someone had moved the City’s barricades from the roadway, which may have led to this incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO