The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to another month of solid job growth and continued labor market tightness despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool demand for workers. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 190,000 for the week ended Jan. 14 from 205,000 the week before, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 214,000 claims for the latest week. Part of the third straight weekly drop in claims likely reflected continuing challenges in adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations at the start of the year. But through the seasonal volatility, claims have remained...

21 HOURS AGO