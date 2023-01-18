Read full article on original website
CNBC
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says rates will rise above 5% because there is still 'a lot of underlying inflation'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes interest rates could go higher than what the Federal Reserve currently projects as inflation remains stubbornly elevated. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
BBC
Why inflation is falling but prices are still rising
Every month we report the UK's inflation figures, but what does this percentage going up or down actually mean for your money?. The inflation figure gives us an idea of how fast the cost of living is rising in the UK but here are a few things you might not know.
Washington Examiner
Inflation falls more than expected in December in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 6.2% for the year ending in December, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 7.1% the month before, lower than what forecasters expected. Looking at the past several months, it appears...
Jobless claims unexpectedly fall for third straight week
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to another month of solid job growth and continued labor market tightness despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool demand for workers. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 190,000 for the week ended Jan. 14 from 205,000 the week before, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 214,000 claims for the latest week. Part of the third straight weekly drop in claims likely reflected continuing challenges in adjusting the data for seasonal fluctuations at the start of the year. But through the seasonal volatility, claims have remained...
Egg Prices Skyrocketed in 2022 — Will Prices Continue To Surge in 2023?
The grocery sector was hit hard by inflation in 2022, but no single item was struck as hard as eggs. The price of eggs was up 49.1% in November, according to the consumer price index. What caused the...
Households are spending $371 more per month, and economists aren't sure it'll fall further
Sticker shock is real at the grocery store. Economists believe we may not reach pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers despite "falling" prices.
Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases
High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
CNBC
China's economy will be 'on fire' in the second half of 2023, StanChart chairman says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Inflation has slowed–but high prices are here to stay. Here’s why the next rate hike should be the Fed’s last
The latest consumer report from the Department of Labor showed the inflation rate fell from 7.1% in November to 6.5% in December. On Jan 12, the Bureau of Labour and Statistics announced that U.S. Inflation has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year, another sign that price pressures are diminishing amid the Federal Reserve’s campaign to tighten monetary policy.
CNBC
Mortgage demand jumps nearly 28% in one week, as interest rates drop to lowest point in months
Mortgage rates are at the lowest level since September, and that is bringing new demand into the mortgage market. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased last week to 6.23% from 6.42%. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home increased 25% week to week, but were...
CNBC
Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts
Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll
NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans cut back on spending in December, the second consecutive month they've done so, underscoring how inflation and the rising cost of using credit cards slowed consumer activity over the crucial holiday shopping season. Retail sales fell a worse-than-expected 1.1% in December, following...
Inflation eased to 6.5% in December as fuel costs fell
Inflation continued to slide down last month. U.S. consumer prices went up 6.5% from December to December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, Jan. 12. Although this is still a big jump – the Federal Reserve aims for 2% inflation – it’s the lowest annual rate since October 2021.
Bay Area inflation rates are softening
Inflation in the Bay Area was at its lowest rate all year in December — a hopeful sign that soaring prices are starting to soften. What’s happening: The San Francisco Bay Area’s consumer price index — which measures the average cost of goods and services over time — was up 4.9% in December compared with the previous year, but it dropped from 6% in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week.
CNBC
Amazon set to begin new round of layoffs affecting more than 18,000 people
Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said the layoffs would affect...
Australia jobs take surprise dip in Dec, but unemployment stays low
SYDNEY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Australia employment unexpectedly dipped in December following an outsized gain the month before in a sign the red-hot labour market might be cooling, though the jobless rate stayed near five-decade lows.
CNBC
Bank of Japan defends yield curve control measures, intends to stick to ultra-easy monetary policy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
