Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
iheart.com
Heartbreaking New Details In Death Of Wrestler Jay Briscoe
New details have been released in relation to the death of Jamin Pugh, better known to professional wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Pugh's wife, Ashley, confirmed that their daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were both in the vehicle with their father at the time of a fatal crash Tuesday (January 17) afternoon and sustained injuries.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
ringsidenews.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The wrestling world is shocked and saddened to learn of Jay Briscoe’s passing. The one-half of the iconic Briscoe Brothers passed away in a fatal car accident on Tuesday. He was only 38 years of age at the time of his death. Tony Khan made the news official on...
Ric Flair On WWE Raw XXX: I Know Steve Austin Can't Come, Hulk Hogan Told Me He'll Be There
Ric Flair provides an update on whether two big names will be at WWE Raw XXX. As confirmed during the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Jerry "The King" Lawler have been advertised.
bodyslam.net
Kevin Nash Struggling Heavily With Suicidal Thoughts Following His Son’s Passing
Kevin Nash recently experienced a personal tragedy as his son, Tristen tragically passed away. This was a terrible loss for Nash’s family, and a very unexpected one. During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash made a comment about how his son passed away 12 weeks ago. Then he made a very unsettling statement as a follow-up.
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
Jay Briscoe's death sends shockwaves through wrestling industry: 'There will never be another like you'
The death of pro wrestling great Jay Briscoe shocked the industry and current and former wrestlers sent their condolences on social media.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status
The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
stillrealtous.com
Another Employee Reportedly Done With WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks as Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors and he is once again Executive Chairman. Earlier today it was reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, parted ways with WWE after working for the company for 25 years.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Legend Won’t Appear At RAW’s 30th Anniversary After All
The longest-running weekly episodic show in television history, Monday Night RAW, is turning 30 next week. A special edition, titled ‘RAW XXX’ has been planned on the show’s special occasion, with a line-up of WWE Legends, Hall of Famers, and top stars planned for the show. That being said, one legend won’t be there.
PWMania
The New Day Hosting Funeral on WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Line-Up
New WWE NXT matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will discuss their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion, with Breakker winning via count out when the ropes broke for the second time.
ringsidenews.com
Trish Stratus Shows Off Her Handstand Skills In Underwear Video Drop
Trish Stratus is considered one of the most important female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. For many fans and peers, Stratus is a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. She is supremely talented in numerous ways, and this includes her core strength. As such, she showed off her handstand skills recently while in her underwear.
PWMania
Gail Kim Also Down For Out-Of-Retirement Return To The Ring For Match Against Legend
Gail Kim is down for a return to the ring. As long as Mickie James is standing across from her. The women’s wrestling legend recently reacted to comments made by the “Hardcore Country” singer and reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion about a potential return to the ring during an interview with Lucha Libre Online.
Comments / 0