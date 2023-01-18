Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
‘Acoustic-ish’ night of punk and poetry
Roxy Cox is at it again. The local musician who has fronted punk bands Ho Fun Deluxe and Punk Sux over the years is focusing on acoustic tunes and organized a literary night of music Thursday at the Ride Lounge with Denver writer and musician Luke Schmaltz. Doors open at 9 p.m., and there’s a $5 cover.
The Daily Planet
3 Norwood guys graduate lineman school
Three Norwood guys from the Class of 2022 celebrated their graduation from Northwest Linemen College over the weekend. Joshua Alexander, Cash Joseph and Brayden Magallon exhibited their skills in a linemen’s rodeo and walked the stage to receive their certificates. They follow the same path as Cael Spangler (Norwood...
The Daily Planet
Lady Miners drop in, out-of-state pair
Her team having dealt Telluride’s girls a 44-7 defeat Saturday, Grand County (Moab, Utah) head coach Andrea Noyes could certainly empathize with the Lady Miners’ struggles this winter. After all, it wasn’t all that long ago when GCHS Girls’ Basketball was in a similar situation. Improving...
The Daily Planet
Thanks, TAR
As you all know, interest rates, inflation and real estate prices are sky high throughout America, but especially in Telluride. The fiscal responsibilities of owning one’s first home can be intimidating. Telluride is a special place that I have called home for the past 16 seasons. This small town gives me opportunities in more ways than I could have predicted, from the outdoor culture to the small-town culture. The community here is what makes it feel like home.
The Daily Planet
Surging Miners meeting motivated Mancos Friday
There probably couldn’t be a time more prime for Telluride Boys’ Basketball to challenge an established 2A San Juan Basin League force than Friday night, when the Miners visit Mancos. Having nearly doubled up Dolores inside the MinerDome, then clipping Crested Butte at Mt. Olympus last Friday and...
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
The Daily Planet
Changes to campground policies coming in 2023
While we’re knee-deep in winter, it’s not necessarily too early to look ahead to summer. The Telluride Parks & Recreation Commission discussed several 2023 Telluride Town Park Campground changes during its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. For the record, commission chair Teddy Errico made it a point to start the meeting by expressing his gratitude to everyone who participated in the meeting despite it being a powder day.
The Daily Planet
More than books
One look at the online calendar for the Lone Cone Library in Norwood shows that there’s more going on there than reading, said library programming assistant Tabitha Rosa. This year, the library’s wellness programming is burgeoning with “different offerings, every single day of the week,” she said.
The Daily Planet
Mountain Village Town Council to review Lot 109R hotel project Thursday
At its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, Mountain Village Town Council is scheduled to consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment to the existing Lot 109R PUD. The consideration is scheduled to begin at 3:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The Town of Mountain Village...
The Daily Planet
Commissioners uphold permit ruling
The arrival of winter thwarted a Hastings Mesa resident from creating a parking area adjacent to his property as well as an offer to plow a 1.4-mile stretch of county road to his property. His appeal of an administrative decision made by the county’s road and bridge supervisor Ryan Righetti to hold off until spring was upheld Wednesday morning by the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
highcountryshopper.com
Delta County Planning Commission – Facing Anger and Frustration From Citizens
The Delta County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, January 11, was filled with nearly 100 angry, confused, and frustrated residents. Most who attended wanted clarification on the highly contested Land Use Code Updates that were presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on December 7, 2022. The January 3 Board of County Commissioners meetings was also emotionally charged (as reported in the January 11 High Country Spotlight) – even though the topic of Land Use Codes was not originally on that night’s agenda.
