At 73, award-winning singer-songwriter-musician Dan McCorison, who will perform at The Livery in Norwood on Feb. 4, said he’s doing the best music he’s ever done. McCorison has earned four music awards in the past two years from the International Western Music Association (IWMA). In 2022, IWMA honored the Colorado-born artist with the Song of the Year for “Welcome to Wickenburg.” In 2021, McCorison won the Songwriter of the Year award, as well as the Traditional Album of the Year award, for his newest album, “Me and Les,” named for his friendship and songwriting partnership with award-winning lyricist and cowboy poet Les Buffham.

NORWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO