Door-to-door salesman charged with manslaughter in Jackson homeowner's death

TOMS RIVER An Ocean County grand jury declined to charge a door-to-door salesman with murder in the stabbing death of a Jackson homeowner to whom he made an unsuccessful sales pitch, instead indicting him on a lesser charge of aggravated manslaughter. The grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging...
JACKSON, NJ
$350 Relief Checks Still Unclaimed in Georgia— Here’s How To Claim Them!

Some of the $350 worth of relief checks issued in September 2022 is still unclaimed in Georgia. Find out if you’re eligible for these payments and how to claim them!. In September 2022, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp launched a cash assistance program that issued $1 billion. The cash assistance was intended for 3 million clients who had issues with their IDs or who were not able to access their cards. However, to date, $235 million worth of relief checks are still unclaimed. There have been unclaimed relief checks due to clients who were not able to access the funds through their cards, as reported by Palya.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia December net tax revenue increases

ATLANTA – The December net tax collections for the State of Georgia increased almost $225 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in December totaled nearly $3.21 billion, for an increase of $224.9 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to December 2021 when net tax collections totaled $2.98 billion. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled $15.82 billion, for an increase of $966.6 million, or 6.5 percent, over FY 2022 through six months.
GEORGIA STATE

