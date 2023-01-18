Read full article on original website
Related
Shootings at South Fulton condominium complex, restaurant under investigation
Police are investigating a pair of shootings at a condominium complex and fast food restaurant in South Fulton this week, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating death of autistic South Fulton man as homicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police are now calling the disappearance of a man who went missing on Nov. 30 a homicide. Malik Bonny’s body was found on Dec. 20 in a vacant residence on the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst. His family pleads for the...
YAHOO!
Charges: St. Paul woman carjacked good Samaritan who stopped at I-94 rollover
When a good Samaritan stopped to help after a stolen vehicle rolled over on a St. Paul highway, one of its occupants — Sydney Ann McKellepp — pushed him, hopped into his SUV and led police on a chase that ended with her arrest, according to charges. McKellepp,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating death of man found in abandoned home
A man with autism was found murdered. A contractor discovered the body of Malik Bonny in a vacant home in South Fulton three weeks after he was reported missing.
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near...
YAHOO!
Police: Stolen vehicle rolls over in St. Paul, good Samaritan stops to help and he’s carjacked
A good Samaritan stopped to help after a vehicle rolled over on a St. Paul highway, but he soon became the victim of a carjacking, police say. Officers who pulled up to the scene saw a woman from the crashed vehicle fighting with the man who’d stopped to help, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. She then drove away in his car.
South Fulton missing man case upgraded to homicide investigation after victim’s remains found
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A previously reported missing man has been named as the focus of a homicide investigation by the South Fulton Police Department. Malik Bonny, 23, was reported missing on Nov. 30. His remains were found in a vacant home in the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst...
YAHOO!
Door-to-door salesman charged with manslaughter in Jackson homeowner's death
TOMS RIVER An Ocean County grand jury declined to charge a door-to-door salesman with murder in the stabbing death of a Jackson homeowner to whom he made an unsuccessful sales pitch, instead indicting him on a lesser charge of aggravated manslaughter. The grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging...
YAHOO!
Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing
FREEHOLD - Although no one contested a Neptune man fatally shot his lover’s former boyfriend in the chest at point-bank range, a judge on Wednesday ordered the alleged gunman released from jail to await trial in the man’s murder. Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon said Michael Westbrook,...
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
City of South Fulton implements new rules on 'pad split' rentals
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — So-called cheap rent with a caveat is making some people who live in South Fulton furious. They're known as pad splits, and now city leaders are taking action. A pad split works sort of like an Airbnb but for a longer stay. You go online...
YAHOO!
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
WALB 10
CDC says COVID-19 is the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S., South Ga. sees impacts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has taken over 1 million American lives. Although some may be tired of hearing about COVID-19, it is still impacting many lives, on an everyday basis around the world. According to the CDC, COVID-19 has been the third leading cause of death in the U.S....
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
southarkansassun.com
$350 Relief Checks Still Unclaimed in Georgia— Here’s How To Claim Them!
Some of the $350 worth of relief checks issued in September 2022 is still unclaimed in Georgia. Find out if you’re eligible for these payments and how to claim them!. In September 2022, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp launched a cash assistance program that issued $1 billion. The cash assistance was intended for 3 million clients who had issues with their IDs or who were not able to access their cards. However, to date, $235 million worth of relief checks are still unclaimed. There have been unclaimed relief checks due to clients who were not able to access the funds through their cards, as reported by Palya.
WMAZ
Gov. Kemp's budget gives pay raises, tax refunds and boost in education funding
Kemp released his 400-page report Friday. It heads to the Georgia General Assembly for consideration.
Kemp wants to give Georgians cash back in his new budget. How much money could you see?
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state has more money than it needs and he hopes to give some back to taxpayers. Kemp is currently in Switzerland talking to world leaders about Georgia’s economy, but he also presented his state budget to Georgia lawmakers via Zoom Tuesday.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia December net tax revenue increases
ATLANTA – The December net tax collections for the State of Georgia increased almost $225 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in December totaled nearly $3.21 billion, for an increase of $224.9 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to December 2021 when net tax collections totaled $2.98 billion. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled $15.82 billion, for an increase of $966.6 million, or 6.5 percent, over FY 2022 through six months.
Comments / 0