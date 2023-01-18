Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect connected two armed bank robberies in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with two armed bank robberies that occurred in South San Francisco back in November and December.Officers arrested 48-year-old San Francisco resident Damion Stephen Shoemaker in Daly City and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of armed robbery Thursday, police said.The robberies took place November 28 and December 28 at a bank on the 100 block of McLellan Drive, according to police. In both incidents, the robber displayed a semi-automatic pistol, later determined to be a replica, and demanded money from the employee before fleeing the bank on foot, according to police. The incidents took place on November 28 and December 28, police said.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or via email at tips@ssf.net.
KTVU FOX 2
2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured. The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Suspected armed bank robber arrested in Daly City
Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing the same bank twice last year, according to a press release from the South San Francisco Police Department.
San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot in Antioch McDonald's parking lot
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot in the parking lot of an Antioch McDonald's, police said. Antioch police officers were called out Thursday just after 5:30 p.m. to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way after a man entered the restaurant after being shot. He had been shot and...
KTVU FOX 2
Hair salon owner says Oakland car burglary cost her 'year's worth of work'
OAKLAND, Calif. - The owner of a hair salon shop in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood says she's out $40,000 in cash after a car burglary. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Jaguar F-PACE and breaking into an Infiniti parked near the Starbucks at the corner of Mountain Boulevard and Antioch Street.
Pleasant Hill coffee shop recently burglarized overnight
A man burglarized a Pleasant Hill coffee shop overnight recently, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
Driver dies after Tesla plunges into San Rafael backyard pool
SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection to San Pablo auto theft ring
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect described as “armed and dangerous” remains on the loose after police arrested four others in connection to a “sophisticated stolen vehicle ring,” the San Pablo Police Department announced Friday. Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, 19, of Hayward, remains outstanding and is wanted in connection to the ring that targeted high-end […]
Car break-ins caught on camera in SF's Ghirardelli Square
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another rash of car break-ins in San Francisco — this time at Ghirardelli Square Friday afternoon. KRON4 spoke to a man who saw it all happen. That witness filmed the suspects breaking into cars – all this happening over lunch. “He broke it, broke it, going in, going in. He got […]
Oakland police seek suspect wanted for attempted rape
Police on Friday sought the public's help to identify and locate a man who attempted to sexually assault an employee at an Oakland business. Oakland Police Department officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to the business located in the 4700 block of International Boulevard on reports of the attempted assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, according to a department statement. The victim told...
Walnut Creek residents asked to take precautions after multiple burglaries reported
WALNUT CREEK, Calif, (KRON) — Authorities are asking residents to take precautions after multiple home burglaries were reported Friday night in Walnut Creek, the Walnut Creek Police Department (WCPD) said in a press release. Two burglaries and one attempted burglary happened between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. WCPD says the suspects, who are still at […]
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
Shooting in Antioch McDonald's parking lot leaves victim critically hurt
ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot on Thursday. On Thursday at 5:37 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way on calls about a man who had entered the restaurant after being shot. Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and was listed in critical condition Thursday night, police said. Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim ran into McDonald's and collapsed. Police said the suspect, described as a man wearing a black jacket, fled and remains at large.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in San Rafael after crashing Tesla into swimming pool
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A woman is dead after veering her Tesla into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol said around 7:25 a.m., they received calls about a car in a residential swimming pool on Point San Pedro Road. The unnamed female driver, for reasons currently unknown, allowed her vehicle to veer right and crashed through a fence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way, entering the pool in the backyard, and coming to a stop against the pool's wall.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of mentally ill man accused of killing Oakland postal worker speaks out
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of a man with bipolarity and schizophrenia called for greater awareness of mental illness following the death of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Oakland last week. Wilbert Winchester, 28, allegedly stabbed Dilma Franks-Spruill to death Jan. 11, in the 1500 block of Eighth Street...
sfstandard.com
There’s a Spike in Teenagers Carrying Out Violent Robberies, SF Police Say
Giving an example of teenagers violently attacking a victim to steal a phone, San Francisco’s police chief says juvenile robberies of a similar nature are on the rise. Chief Bill Scott told a Police Commission meeting Wednesday the suspects surrounded the victim and punched and kicked them until they became unconscious and fell to the ground. They then took the victim’s phone and bank cards before the suspect was taken to the hospital and stabilized.
KTVU FOX 2
Moving Nightmare: Berkeley family's belongings stuck in pod at damaged warehouse
Jessica Tai and Chris Ward packed up everything they own into a PODS storage container, trusting it would make the trip from Connecticut to their new home in California. Instead, it has been stuck in a damaged warehouse in West Oakland, and they are unsure when or if they will ever get their belongings back.
KTVU FOX 2
Man accidentally shoots himself with ghost gun: Vallejo police
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man is hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself with a ghost gun in Vallejo, officials said. On Monday, Vallejo police received reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After their initial investigation, officers determined that the shooting was unintentional, but also done with a ghost gun.
