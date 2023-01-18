ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

KTVZ

Bend police chief, mayor councilors decry possible ‘Murder Fest’ concert

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz and several city councilors expressed criticism at Wednesday evening's meeting after two speakers during the visitors' section voiced concern about a possible "Murder Fest" concert involving white nationalist and Nazi-themed bands. Krantz noted that the organizer was recently arrested on domestic abuse charges and may...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

TimberNook: A child care center outdoors, coming to Redmond

The new day care operation to be based in Redmond, is part of a broad nature-based developmental program. It emphasizes kids getting outdoors to help early learning. News release from certified TimberNook provider Robin Greenwood. TimberNook is an international organization that provides children with sensory rich outdoor play experiences. TimberNook...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project

First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?

When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Deschutes River Trail through Drake Park being extended under Newport Ave.

Hiking and biking along the Deschutes River Trail through downtown Bend is about to get a lot better. After nearly a decade of planning, trail construction and bank improvements are underway in Drake Park, Bend’s most popular riverfront park. A plan to extend the Deschutes River Trail through Drake...
BEND, OR
centraloregonian.com

A view of Prineville Reservoir from above

From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
PRINEVILLE, OR
kbnd.com

Body Of Missing Woman Recovered In Shevlin Park

BEND, OR -- The body of Melissa Trench was recovered Sunday afternoon. Authorities began searching for the 38-year-old Bend woman after she was reported missing December 27. Deschutes County 911 received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday from a group searching for Trench in Shevlin Park. The caller reported finding what they believed was a body on the south end of the park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606. Because the location is outside city limits, Deschutes County deputies responded with the Medical Examiner's Office and confirmed the body was that of Trench.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s

A tip of a felon in illegal possession of a gun prompted a raid on a southeast Bend home Tuesday morning. Police said the man ran from the home, armed with a handgun, and jumped a fence before he was caught, with the help of drones and two K-9s. The post Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Pair of foxes spotted on Bend Ring camera

A pair of what are believed to be foxes showed up in the middle of the night on a Bend family’s Ring camera over the weekend. Jauna Bottemiller posted the video on the I Love Bend Facebook page. It starts with one animal coming into view, with a second joining it seconds later.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench

Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Bend's Best Boston Cream Doughnuts

Now that we're through with pumpkin pie season as well as apple, sweet potato and pecan pie seasons, it's time to kick off Boston cream pie season. The dessert was, in fact, created in Boston (in 1856, the year the Oregon Territory was established) but is a misnomer as it's not pie. So, doughnut makers glommed onto the fact that it needn't be cake, either.
BEND, OR

