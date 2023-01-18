ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oran, MO

semoball.com

Jackson boys, Sikeston girls finish second in SEMO Conference Tournament

There’s playing hurt, and then there is wrestling hurt. Jackson senior Gavin Hicks left the consolation semifinal match of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Saturday at the Tiger Field House defeated and injured. As he was treated for injuries both upper and lower, the pain in his face was...
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Cape Central completes road comeback to beat Jackson

Cape Central bounced back from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Jackson Indians 53-47 on Friday at Jackson High School. Near the midway point of the third quarter, the Indians led 37-22. From that point, the Tigers closed the game on a 31-10 run to stun the Indians. “Jackson...
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Green Wave edge Portageville for homecoming win

MALDEN — The Malden Green Wave had a happy homecoming as they defeated Portageville 50-44. “It was one of the toughest games of the season,” Malden coach Mike Kilgore said. “We didn’t want our homecoming spoiled, so the boys fought hard to secure the win.”
MALDEN, MO
semoball.com

Raiders start fast, hold on for win a State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. — It's always sweet to get a win after a loss. However, Saturday's 76-71 win over State Fair Saturday was even sweeter than usual for the Three Rivers College men's basketball team. Three days after losing sophomore guard Makur Jongkuch to a broken leg in a loss...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

SEMO Conference Wrestling Tournament Day 1

Wrestlers from Cape Central, Jackson, New Madrid, Notre Dame, Dexter, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, and Kennett compete in the SEMO Conference Tournament on Friday in the Tiger Field House.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Lady Mules win third in a row

Riding a modest two-game winning streak heading into Thursday night’s home contest against visiting Sikeston, a team the Poplar Bluff Lady Mules beat earlier this season, things looked promising for continued good mojo. It was equal parts dominant mixed with some hiccups, but the Lady Mules did just enough...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

New Madrid works past slow start, dominates Dexter

NEW MADRID – It was Basketball Homecoming Night at New Madrid County Central High School on Friday and several of the Eagle boy’s players took part I n the pregame ceremonies as escorts for the various Homecoming Queen candidates. That is thought of as a necessary distraction for...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Crusaders shift season, rivalry with Notre Dame to their favor

In a local basketball rivalry of biblical proportions, the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders rode to Notre Dame and beat the Bulldogs 64-54 on Friday. “We came into it wanting to win there,” Saxony Lutheran senior Max Richey said, “big pep clubs great atmosphere and we were just ready to play.”
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Mules, Lady Mules both lose at Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Trojans took a double-digit lead into the halftime break on the way to an 82-66 win Friday over the visiting Poplar Bluff Mules. Though Poplar Bluff scored the first four points, a Malik McLin 3-pointer quickly cut the lead. The Mules put a couple of more points on the board, but again McLin cut the game to one with a 3 at 8-7 with three minutes left to play in the opening frame.
DYERSBURG, TN
semoball.com

Mules, Dexter ready for SEMO wrestling tourney

Two teams dealing with different narratives will head to Cape Girardeau for the next two days to compete in the Southeast Missouri Conference wrestling tournament. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at Cape Junior High School, Poplar Bluff and Dexter are going to hit the mats in hopes of having a weekend that could be a harbinger for bigger and better things to come.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Holcomb takes conference matchup (and Risco’s homecoming) by storm

Armored with bright purple Nikes, the offensive power of Holcomb (8-8) senior Braiden Burk was not to be questioned from the moment he set foot on the court in Risco (6-9) Friday night in Holcomb’s 72-59 conference matchup triumph over the Tigers on their homecoming night. Burk was the...
RISCO, MO
semoball.com

Sikeston races past Kennett, 92-53

KENNETT, Mo. – With such a young team, the Sikeston Bulldogs have experienced some ups and downs so far this season. If this week is any indicator, the Bulldogs may be finding their stride as they reach the halfway point of the season. Sikeston followed up a dominating win...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Tigers claw way to win over Royals

NEELYVILLE — it may have been a little brisk weather-wise in Southeast Missouri Friday night, but it was a cauldron of rising temperatures inside Neelyville High School. Amidst some hot tempers and hotter momentum swings, it was the host who had the biggest momentum at the most pivotal times to fight off a feisty challenge by visiting Twin Rivers in a 69-56 win.
NEELYVILLE, MO
kfmo.com

Wilkins Captured In Poplar Bluff

(Poplar Bluff, MO) 42 year old Michael Wilkins, who escaped St. Francois County Jail Tuesday, is in custody after Poplar Bluff Police Officers arrested Wilkins at a retail store Friday morning. According to reports, Wilkins was spotted at a bar in the Poplar Bluff area alone behaving strangely. Attention was drawn to Wilkins while at the bar and video from surveillance cameras confirmed Wilkins had been at the bar. The four other escapees are still on the run. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture and arrest of LuJuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, and Aaron Sebastian while $2,500 is being offered for information on Dakota Pace. The five inmates were noticed missing Tuesday evening when jailers performed a head count. For pictures and a description of the subjects, visit kfmo.com.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
920wmok.com

Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation

WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL

