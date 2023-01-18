Boys basketball roundup: Alasani, Courtney help Windsor Locks stay perfect

Buy Now Manchester's Derrick Sheets (12) steals the ball from Berlin's Kyle Melville (1) during the first half, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Manchester High School. (Jim Michaud/ Journal Inquirer) JIM_MICHAUD

The Windsor Locks High boys basketball team kept its perfect record intact but not without sweating out the final seconds.

Malike Alasani had 14 points and Evan Courtney hit a clutch 3-pointer Tuesday as the host Raiders held off Ellington 45-43 in NCCC action.

Windsor Locks (7-0) used a 13-2 second-quarter run to take a 22-15 lead at the break. It remained a seven-point game after three quarters. Ellington (8-2) pulled within one before Courtney’s trey made it 45-41. The Knights got a bucket but missed a game-winning try from behind in the arc in suffering their second straight loss since an 8-0 start.