Windsor Locks, CT

Boys basketball roundup: Alasani, Courtney help Windsor Locks stay perfect

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 2 days ago
Buy Now Manchester's Derrick Sheets (12) steals the ball from Berlin's Kyle Melville (1) during the first half, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Manchester High School. (Jim Michaud/ Journal Inquirer) JIM_MICHAUD

The Windsor Locks High boys basketball team kept its perfect record intact but not without sweating out the final seconds.

Malike Alasani had 14 points and Evan Courtney hit a clutch 3-pointer Tuesday as the host Raiders held off Ellington 45-43 in NCCC action.

Windsor Locks (7-0) used a 13-2 second-quarter run to take a 22-15 lead at the break. It remained a seven-point game after three quarters. Ellington (8-2) pulled within one before Courtney’s trey made it 45-41. The Knights got a bucket but missed a game-winning try from behind in the arc in suffering their second straight loss since an 8-0 start.

