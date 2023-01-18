Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Sports
This mic'd up video of Marchand in the 2023 Winter Classic is hilarious
A mic'd up Brad Marchand never fails to entertain, and the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park was no exception. The Boston Bruins left wing made his presence felt throughout the outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He picked up the primary assist on Jake DeBrusk's tying goal in the third period, while also tallying two hits and one blocked shot.
markerzone.com
FLYERS DEFENSEMAN DECLINED TO PARTICIPATE IN WARMUPS FOR CONTROVERSIAL REASON
According to several insiders, Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov sat for warmups on Tuesday night because he declined to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride jerseys. The Flyers released the following statement through a spokesperson on the matter:. "The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the...
‘It Was Ridiculous’: Sullivan Fumes After 9 Penalties Against Penguins
OTTAWA, Ontario — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was caught on camera delivering a few not-safe-for-work words to the officials during the Penguins’ 5-4 OT loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at the Canadien Tire Centre. While neither official earned one of the three stars, they figured...
Sabres rise to occasion on Ryan Miller Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sellout crowd arrived early to applaud an all-time great, and the Sabres rewarded fans with a late charge in tribute to the legend. Dylan Cozens scored on a breakaway 12 seconds into overtime to give the Sabres a 3-2 win against the Islanders that drew guest of honor Ryan Miller […]
NBC Sports
Celtics give positive update on Brown's injury ahead of Warriors game
The Boston Celtics have not officially said if Jaylen Brown will play in Thursday night's NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, but they did give a positive update on the veteran guard Wednesday. Brown has missed Boston's last three games with right abductor tightness, but...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Slip Against Chicago, 4-1
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Chicago Blackhawks,4-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. A Morgan Frost goal (10th) at 8:52 of the first period stood as the lone goal of the opening stanza. A deflection tally by Jonathan Toews (13th) at 9:51 of the second period knotted the score at 1-1. An Owen Tippett turnover became Reese Johnson marker (3rd) and a 2-1 lead for Chicago at 15:51. In the opening 35 seconds of the third period,a Tyler Johnson rebound goal (6th) gave Chicago a 3-1 lead. Phillip Kurashev (7th) scored an empty net goal with 41.3 seconds remaining.
Flyers coach Tortorella defends Provorov's Pride boycott
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov's decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team's pregame Pride celebration."Provy did nothing wrong," Tortorella said Thursday. "Just because you don't agree with his decision doesn't mean he did anything wrong."Before Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, the 26-year-old Provorov sat out warmups, during which the Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow tape.Provorov is Russian Orthodox, and said after the game that he respected " everybody's choices.""My choice is to stay true to myself...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs fumble lead, lose in OT to Celtics
The Warriors this season have had numerous bad losses. Thursday night in Boston was not one of them. Though the Warriors were outlasted in overtime, losing to the Boston Celtics 121-118 at TD Garden, the Warriors sent a message to the rest of the NBA. Whoever faces the Warriors in the playoffs, they're going to be sweating. Now, the Warriors of course need to get to the postseason first before any of that talk can begin.
NBC Sports
Marchand marvels at Bergeron's toughness after taking puck to face
The Boston Bruins had a brief scare in Wednesday night's road win against the New York Islanders. B's captain Patrice Bergeron took a puck to the face during a third-period power play when a shot by David Pastrnak was deflected up toward the veteran center. Bergeron was helped from the...
NHL Responds To Player Skipping Pride Night Festivities
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is in a lot of hot water right now. Provorov decided to skip Tuesday night's pregame warmups that featured Pride Night jerseys, citing his religious beliefs. After Provorov made that statement, the NHL released a statement of its own and backed ...
NBC Sports
Recalling his 'huge mistake,' Tortorella says Provorov 'did nothing wrong'
VOORHEES, N.J. — Two days after Ivan Provorov bypassed warmups because of the Flyers' Pride Night-themed jerseys, John Tortorella reiterated his respect for the defenseman's decision. The head coach did so by admitting to and recalling a mistake he had made amid a divisive social issue in 2016. Colin...
NHL
Flyers, van Reimsdyk 'focus on good things' from Pride Night
Van Riemsdyk and forward Scott Laughton spearheaded a number of the initiatives, including meeting with more than 50 members of the LGBTQ+ community after the Flyers' 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. "There were a few different groups that we met with after the game that were super excited to...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
FOX Sports
Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
NBC Sports
Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors
Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
NBC Sports
Holmes gets emotional after valiant effort in Kings' win
Kings center Richaun Holmes stayed ready. An afterthought in Kings coach Mike Brown's rotations most nights, Holmes found himself in the starting five during the Kings' 116-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night. Domantas Sabonis, the NBA's leading rebounder and double-double machine, was ruled...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves vs. Raptors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Toronto Raptors since Feb. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Minnesota is getting right back to it as they host Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Target Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Timberwolves' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
Comments / 0