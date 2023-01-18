Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
dailyhodl.com
New Solana and Ethereum Rival Surges 130% in Just One Week As Ecosystem Heats Up
An altcoin project looking to rival smart contract platforms like Ethereum and outshine the speed of Solana (SOL) is leading the top 100 crypto assets by market cap with major gains over the past week. At time of writing, Aptos (APT) is up 109% in the last seven days, and...
coinchapter.com
Litecoin (LTC) to experience block reward halving soon, Solana (SOL) had a successful NFT launch, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) crosses $0.18
The dynamic crypto world always has something new going on. This article discusses the upcoming block reward halving of Litecoin (LTC), Solana’s (SOL) meme coin launch, and Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) continued success, surging its price again. Read ahead to know more. Litecoin (LTC) halving in 202 days. Litecoin...
Sam Bankman-Fried says both FTX and Alameda were raking in billions in profits in 2021 before token values plunged in crypto winter
"FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions."
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
NEWSBTC
What’s Next For Shiba Inu As Price Remains Stuck Below $0.000011?
Shiba Inu has substantially recovered over the last week; it surged over 20% in the same timeframe. Over the last 24 hours, SHIB has appreciated by 2.9%, but despite the rise in value, the coin has remained stuck below the $0.000011 mark. The coin broke above its stern resistance mark...
NASDAQ
Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Now ETH Whales’ Top Coin At 178 Billion Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Shibarium has been in the headlines since Shytoshi Kusama, the founder of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, teased about the project back in December. Ahead of this, SHIB – the native token of the ecosystem – gained 27% in the last 30 days. This placed the token in the...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Records 7% Gains In Last Week, Will It Cross $7?
The global cryptocurrency market cap is currently down by 1.61%, but LINK holds its gains on the weekly chart. With institutional investors and whales engaged in trading activities, the crypto market is experiencing a revival. Chainlink has enjoyed a resurgence this week with an increase in its price and trading...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Terra Classic (LUNC) Are Both Failed Projects While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is The Next-Gen Cross Chain Solution!
Some investors are hanging on to the hope of restoring the value of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Terra Classic (LUNC), two projects that have long been considered failures. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard fork of Bitcoin, while Terra Classic (LUNC) faced a major implosion just a few months ago leading to the crash of their stablecoin.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Hash Rate at Near All-Time High despite Rising Mining Difficulty
The Bitcoin hash rate is trending at near all-time highs, per on-chain data on January 20, 2023. According to streams from BitInfoCharts, the Bitcoin network currently has a hash rate of 274 EH/s, up by almost one percent in the past 24 hours. Even at this pace, the hash rate is down from January 16 highs of 302 EH/s.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Nears $1,600 Level – Is The $2K Mark Hittable This Week?
The improving sentiment in the crypto market certainly made recovering lost ground from the bear market easier. Ethereum, the top altcoin, has been breaking barriers since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is trading at $1,588 and has gained 20% in the past week, with the biggest gains being recorded at the monthly time frame at 32%.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Triggers Temporary Explosion for Ethereum Staking Altcoin After Announcing Surprise Support
An altcoin staking project built on Ethereum (ETH) is exploding in value after a surprise listing on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Binance abruptly announced listing Rocket Pool (RPL) on the exchange’s Innovation Zone, a trading space dedicated to crypto assets more prone to price volatility. Rocket...
u.today
Close to Half Billion XRP Wired by Binance and Whales as XRP Jumps into Green: Details
NEWSBTC
Algorand TVL Hits $177 Million As Altcoin Rally Continues – Can ALGO Sustain This Push?
Algorand is one of the fastest growing crypto in terms of gains. According to CoinGecko, the token has appreciated by 30% in the last two weeks. With the broader crypto market rallying as Bitcoin breaks its crucial $21,000 resistance, ALGO is set to gain more in the next few days.
CoinDesk
Can Barry Silbert Delay the Inevitable?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, after months of laggard movements downward, has seen a notable rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is now trading above $20,000. This is significant not only because it's the first meaningful jump since the collapse of the FTX exchange, but also because bitcoin has appreciated by enough to put many crypto mining companies and token holders in profit, according to aGlassnode report.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Hold The Line At $20,700, But Bigger Losses Are Imminent?
Bitcoin lost steam the previous day and seems poised to re-test its support levels in the coming days. The cryptocurrency rallied on the back of favorable macroeconomic winds and high upside liquidity from overleveraged short traders. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $20,800 with a 3% loss in the...
NEWSBTC
Rocket Pool (RPL) Surged 55% after Listing on Binance
Trackers on January 18 show that the native token of Rocket Pool, RPL, rallied 55% and is among one of the top performers in the top 100 coins by market capitalization. The surge coincides with RPL’s listing on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The token is paired against USDT, the stablecoin issued by Tether Holdings, which is also the most liquid in crypto circles, and BUSD.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Faces Key Challenge and At Risk of Downside Correction
Bitcoin price is facing a major hurdle near the $21,500 zone. BTC could correct lower if there is a clear move below the $20,500 support zone. Bitcoin seems to be facing a major challenge near the $21,450 and $21,500 levels. The price is trading above $20,600 and the 100 hourly...
Alameda Research and Genesis' multi-billion dollar relationship reportedly began years ago with Sam Bankman-Fried asleep in a beanbag chair at their first meeting
Alameda Research and Genesis reportedly kicked off their relationship at a meeting in 2018. Genesis doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in unsecured loans to Alameda, the Wall Street Journal reported. At the peak, Alameda had $6.5 billion from Genesis through loans that were only 50% secured, sources told...
