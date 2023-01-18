ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
NEWSBTC

What’s Next For Shiba Inu As Price Remains Stuck Below $0.000011?

Shiba Inu has substantially recovered over the last week; it surged over 20% in the same timeframe. Over the last 24 hours, SHIB has appreciated by 2.9%, but despite the rise in value, the coin has remained stuck below the $0.000011 mark. The coin broke above its stern resistance mark...
NASDAQ

Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions. All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb. 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post. Coinbase's decision to...
NEWSBTC

Chainlink (LINK) Records 7% Gains In Last Week, Will It Cross $7?

The global cryptocurrency market cap is currently down by 1.61%, but LINK holds its gains on the weekly chart. With institutional investors and whales engaged in trading activities, the crypto market is experiencing a revival. Chainlink has enjoyed a resurgence this week with an increase in its price and trading...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Terra Classic (LUNC) Are Both Failed Projects While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is The Next-Gen Cross Chain Solution!

Some investors are hanging on to the hope of restoring the value of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Terra Classic (LUNC), two projects that have long been considered failures. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard fork of Bitcoin, while Terra Classic (LUNC) faced a major implosion just a few months ago leading to the crash of their stablecoin.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Hash Rate at Near All-Time High despite Rising Mining Difficulty

The Bitcoin hash rate is trending at near all-time highs, per on-chain data on January 20, 2023. According to streams from BitInfoCharts, the Bitcoin network currently has a hash rate of 274 EH/s, up by almost one percent in the past 24 hours. Even at this pace, the hash rate is down from January 16 highs of 302 EH/s.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Nears $1,600 Level – Is The $2K Mark Hittable This Week?

The improving sentiment in the crypto market certainly made recovering lost ground from the bear market easier. Ethereum, the top altcoin, has been breaking barriers since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is trading at $1,588 and has gained 20% in the past week, with the biggest gains being recorded at the monthly time frame at 32%.
u.today

Close to Half Billion XRP Wired by Binance and Whales as XRP Jumps into Green: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk

Can Barry Silbert Delay the Inevitable?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, after months of laggard movements downward, has seen a notable rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is now trading above $20,000. This is significant not only because it's the first meaningful jump since the collapse of the FTX exchange, but also because bitcoin has appreciated by enough to put many crypto mining companies and token holders in profit, according to aGlassnode report.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bulls Hold The Line At $20,700, But Bigger Losses Are Imminent?

Bitcoin lost steam the previous day and seems poised to re-test its support levels in the coming days. The cryptocurrency rallied on the back of favorable macroeconomic winds and high upside liquidity from overleveraged short traders. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $20,800 with a 3% loss in the...
NEWSBTC

Rocket Pool (RPL) Surged 55% after Listing on Binance

Trackers on January 18 show that the native token of Rocket Pool, RPL, rallied 55% and is among one of the top performers in the top 100 coins by market capitalization. The surge coincides with RPL’s listing on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The token is paired against USDT, the stablecoin issued by Tether Holdings, which is also the most liquid in crypto circles, and BUSD.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Faces Key Challenge and At Risk of Downside Correction

Bitcoin price is facing a major hurdle near the $21,500 zone. BTC could correct lower if there is a clear move below the $20,500 support zone. Bitcoin seems to be facing a major challenge near the $21,450 and $21,500 levels. The price is trading above $20,600 and the 100 hourly...
Markets Insider

Alameda Research and Genesis' multi-billion dollar relationship reportedly began years ago with Sam Bankman-Fried asleep in a beanbag chair at their first meeting

Alameda Research and Genesis reportedly kicked off their relationship at a meeting in 2018. Genesis doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in unsecured loans to Alameda, the Wall Street Journal reported. At the peak, Alameda had $6.5 billion from Genesis through loans that were only 50% secured, sources told...
