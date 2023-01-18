Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
astaga.com
Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Snowfall Protocol, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu – European Wrap 11 January
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu are notable meme coins and one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. However, the bearish market outlook of cryptocurrencies in the past few weeks has caused the value of both coins to decline by a significant percentage. Snowfall Protocol, a newer project with innovative...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
astaga.com
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
dailycoin.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks a Record, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Delisted from Binance and Terra Classic (LUNC) Community Debates on L1 Team Funding
In recent years, cryptocurrency has gained popularity, and traders and investors now have a variety of options to pick from. While a number of coins have thrived, others have found it difficult to stay competitive. Recently, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been witnessing record-breaking sales whereas Shiba Inu (SHIB) pairings are getting delisted from Binance, and Terra Classic (LUNC) community is troubled with mixed opinions over L1 team funding. In this article, we will review the latest updates about Shiba Inu (SHIB), Terra Classic (LUNC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
CoinTelegraph
SHIB price preps for 75% boom as Shiba Inu teases L2 blockchain launch
Shiba Inu is hoping to become more than just a Dogecoin (DOGE)-inspired memecoin as it comes closer to launching its layer-2 network called, Shibarium. Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has emerged as one of the best performers so far in 2023. SHIB price jumps 60% in 2023. SHIB’s price...
zycrypto.com
New Shibarium Update Ignites Super Bullish Expectations For ‘$0.001 SHIB Price’ Among The Community
The Shiba Inu community has been buzzing with excitement at the news of Shibarium’s launch. And now, a new update on the layer-2 network has just dropped, convincing investors that SHIB’s price is about to explode to $0.001. On Sunday, Jan 15 the team behind Shibarium published a...
There's Just 4 Days Left to Get Money in The $20 Million Robinhood App Open Class Action
What's The Robinhood Class Action Lawsuit About?. A $20 Million Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Robinhood, a popular stock trading investment platform that can be used as a smartphone app, or via browser. The Robinhood class action lawsuit alleged that Robinhood did not take proper data security precautions, which led to account takeovers, or user accounts being hacked. According to the lawsuit, "almost universal security measures". By lacking security protocols to protect their users, the Robinhood app exposed users to data breaches of their personally identifiable information from multiple data breaches, according to court documents.
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
Benzinga
Cosmos Price Prediction (ATOM)
Decided you want in on the action? You can buy Cosmos on Crypto.com, eToro or Uphold. Interoperability is lacking in cryptocurrency because blockchains, like Ethereum for example, have different protocols and standards that make it difficult for them to communicate with each other. The lack of interoperability creates a barrier between blockchain networks, which means that talent and resources are diverted into developing competing networks, rather than a unified system.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023
Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
dailyhodl.com
$600,000,000 in Liquidations Hit Short Sellers As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins Pop
Crypto short sellers are drowning in a deluge of liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins rally. According to liquidation data from CoinGlass, the crypto markets have experienced more than $180 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone. Since January 13th, short sellers have been hit...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Nears $1,600 Level – Is The $2K Mark Hittable This Week?
The improving sentiment in the crypto market certainly made recovering lost ground from the bear market easier. Ethereum, the top altcoin, has been breaking barriers since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is trading at $1,588 and has gained 20% in the past week, with the biggest gains being recorded at the monthly time frame at 32%.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Investors Have Their Eyes On These Projects: Orbeon Protocol And Polygon
As the crypto market bounces back in 2023, investors are looking for lucrative ways to boost their portfolios. Many are choosing classic options like Polygon, while others are looking for new investment opportunities with Orbeon Protocol, which has hit new highs every month since October. Here’s why both could be great assets to any portfolio.
NEWSBTC
PrimeXBT Review 2023: Why Traders Choose The Top Margin Trading Platform
We are now well into 2023, and markets may be finally turning around, so it is once again time to start looking for suitable trading platforms that provide the flexibility necessary to be prepared for whatever comes next. In this PrimeXBT review, we’ll highlight the top features of the platform...
CoinDesk
EY and Polygon Ready Privacy-Focused Ethereum for Enterprise Release
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. EY’s Nightfall, a five-years-in-the-making system allowing businesses to shield the content of transactions on the public Ethereum blockchain, has entered its final phase of production readiness for deployment using the Polygon network. The...
cryptoglobe.com
$CRV Overtakes Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as Most Traded Token Among Ethereum Whales Ahead of Expected Shibarium Launch
The native token of the Curve protocol, $CRV, has overtaken the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as the most traded token on-chain among Ethereum’s 500 largest whales ahead of the expected launch of Shibarium. According to whale monitoring service WhaleStats, $CRV has recently flipped $SHIB was the most traded...
