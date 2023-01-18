Read full article on original website
Irondequoit police chief files to sue over racist Juneteenth party claims
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit’s newly-selected police chief has filed to sue a Buffalo area civil rights attorney over claims that he attended and helped organized a racist Juneteenth party that made national headlines over the summer. According to the complaint filed January 13, attorney Nate McMurray claimed that Scott Peters took […]
Irondequoit's New Police Chief Has Been Announced
Irondequoit is getting a new police chief. Scott Peters will succeed Alan Laird, who retired in November. Peters spent nearly 27 years with the Rochester Police Department, the joined the District Attorney's Office as a major crimes investigator. At last night's town board meeting, Irondequoit Town Attorney Megan Dorritie addressed...
Angle Street murder suspect arrested
Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting
Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
NYSP: Man accused of making threats to County Executive is also connected to car break-ins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say the man accused of making threats to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and other county employees is connected to a rash of car break-ins. Troopers say they got a tip that Raymond Girard Jr. had been involved in car break-ins across...
Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester
The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
Rochester man allegedly made terroristic threats against County Executive Adam Bello, was found with weapons
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Rochester man now in custody charged with making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating since December and a man is now in jail accused of making threats against Bello and county employees. “They were originally starting to be directed...
Rochester man accused of threatening the county executive and other county employees
A Rochester man has been charged with making threats against several county employees, including Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, they arrested 34-year-old Raymond Girard last Saturday at his Hudson Avenue home. Officials say that beginning in...
Mayor renews Rochester’s Gun Violence State of Emergency for 7th month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Citing the shooting at Franklin High School from January 5th, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence once again. This is now entering the 7th month Rochesterians have been under a State of Emergency in this capacity. The Mayor’s order will remain in effect through February […]
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
Rochester Autozone arson suspect charged
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the Autozone at 1154 East Main St. on fire. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters was called by the store’s manager Friday, who said someone entered the store, lit a bag of fast food items on […]
BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High
Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. Funding Miss...
RFD investigates Mini Mart fire on Lyell Ave
The Rochester Police Department responded to the store earlier for a burglary. No official information has been released regarding the burglary.
Rochester man arrested, accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Man is in custody after investigators say he made several threats towards Monroe County officials, including County Executive Adam Bello. New York State police along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Raymond Girard, 34, repeatedly called the Monroe County Office Building starting in December of 2022, leaving increasingly […]
Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
Geneva police officer injured during burglary arrest
Geneva Police were responding to call for a burglary-in-progress at a business on North Exchange Street at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
RCSD graduate Isaiah Santiago running for city school board
Santiago is also an advocate for mental health services and recently wrote a "mental health literacy" curriculum for RCSD.
Niagara County Sherriff investigates Porter Road burglary
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at Royal Park Apartments on Wednesday.
What does Rochester’s State of Emergency mean?
”The point of states of emergency is not to wait till the sky is falling around you, but to have it in place," Kingsley said.
