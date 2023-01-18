ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

iheart.com

Irondequoit's New Police Chief Has Been Announced

Irondequoit is getting a new police chief. Scott Peters will succeed Alan Laird, who retired in November. Peters spent nearly 27 years with the Rochester Police Department, the joined the District Attorney's Office as a major crimes investigator. At last night's town board meeting, Irondequoit Town Attorney Megan Dorritie addressed...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Angle Street murder suspect arrested

Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting

Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester

The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Autozone arson suspect charged

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the Autozone at 1154 East Main St. on fire. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters was called by the store’s manager Friday, who said someone entered the store, lit a bag of fast food items on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

BB gun confiscated at Rush-Henrietta Jr. High

Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Security increased on campus after Tuesday night discovery. Study: Rochester homes saw the largest rent increase …. Closing out 2022, the City of Rochester outpaced the entire Northeast Region of the Country in rent for single-family homes becoming more expensive. Funding Miss...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested, accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Man is in custody after investigators say he made several threats towards Monroe County officials, including County Executive Adam Bello. New York State police along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Raymond Girard, 34, repeatedly called the Monroe County Office Building starting in December of 2022, leaving increasingly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
ROCHESTER, NY

