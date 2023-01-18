ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
CoinDesk

Justice Department Announces Major International Crypto Enforcement Action

The U.S. Justice Department announced a major international cryptocurrency enforcement action at noon ET on Wednesday. The press conference was led by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and other speakers included Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. of the Justice Department's criminal division, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York, the FBI's associate deputy director, Brian Turner, and Treasury Department Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
NEWSBTC

The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Autoblog

Carvana adopts a 'poison pill,' sells off $4 billion of auto loans

Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. The company's shares gained 6.5% to $7.47 in afternoon trade. Ally Bank and Ally Financial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy