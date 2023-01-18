Read full article on original website
Related
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
$50M Investment As Campbell's Relocates Jobs To Camden County
Hundreds of new Campbell Soup Co jobs are expected to relocate to New Jersey with the consolidation of snack business offices in Connecticut and North Carolina, the food giant's officials announced. Campbell's is moving an estimated 330 jobs to its Camden location, bringing the total jobs there to 1,600. "We’re...
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey American Water expands external affairs scope
Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently announced that Denise Venuti Free has been promoted from director of communications and external affairs to senior director of communications and external affairs. Additionally, Chelsea Kulp has been promoted from manager of external affairs to senior manager of government and external affairs. In these...
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 18
The Monmouth County Park System is seeking entries into its Creative Arts Festival. This juried art show and sale is open to artists and fine crafters of every medium. Those interested in entering are invited to submit images for consideration. The application fee is $15 per person. Rules and entry form are available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com, according to a press release.
Chamber of Commerce announces 31st annual Spinnaker Award honorees
The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce (EMACC) has announced the honorees for the Annual Spinnaker Awards 2023. Now in its 31st year, the Spinnaker Awards honors businesses and individuals who give of themselves to make life better for everyone in eastern Monmouth County, according to a press release. “The...
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of Citizens
According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a Bronx, New York man pled guilty to a conspiracy that utilized stolen credit card information to make fraudulent retail purchases across the country.
As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors
Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
Dept. of Public Health issues finding of 'immediate jeopardy' for Newtown nursing home
The Department of Public Health confirmed to News 12 it issued a finding of immediate jeopardy on Friday, Jan. 13 in the facility, which indicates the state found conditions that could cause serious harm or death.
Monroe school referendum to renovate and add to district buildings set for March 14
Monroe voters will head to the polls in March to decide on a referendum that will allow – if approved – the Monroe Township School District to renovate and add to school district buildings. The $103.6 million referendum on March 14, would address the issue of unhoused students...
southjerseyobserver.com
Boro of Westville to Hold Public Land Auction on Jan. 23; Starting Bid is $88,000
On January 23, 2023 at 6:00 pm, the Borough of Westville will offer for public sale a parcel of Borough-owned property. The land is not needed for public purposes and is located at 128 Crown Point Road. Pursuant to Resolution R-144-2022 that was adopted November 22, 2022, the Borough of...
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
Monroe police warn residents of new phone scam seeking credit card information
Monroe Township police are warning residents of a new phone scam affecting the community that seeks to gather credit card information from individuals. The police department alerted Monroe residents of the new phone scam on Jan. 12 through a Facebook post. The scam involves individuals who claim they are representatives...
News 12
‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform
The mayor of Middletown is suing the state of New Jersey following a rash of auto thefts over the last several years. Mayor Tony Perry has been outspoken about how the crimes have affected the quality of life in town. He says they are also a rising cost to taxpayers. He says that the bail reform law is partly responsible for auto thefts rising 40% in the state since 2020.
Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says
Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
N.J. will allow consumption lounges for legal weed, but there will be rules. Lots of them.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. People 21 and older have been allowed to buy weed from licensed dispensaries in New Jersey since April. But they are...
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0