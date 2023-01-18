ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.    Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey American Water expands external affairs scope

Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently announced that Denise Venuti Free has been promoted from director of communications and external affairs to senior director of communications and external affairs. Additionally, Chelsea Kulp has been promoted from manager of external affairs to senior manager of government and external affairs. In these...
CAMDEN, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 18

The Monmouth County Park System is seeking entries into its Creative Arts Festival. This juried art show and sale is open to artists and fine crafters of every medium. Those interested in entering are invited to submit images for consideration. The application fee is $15 per person. Rules and entry form are available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com, according to a press release.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors

Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
MADISON, NJ
News 12

‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform

The mayor of Middletown is suing the state of New Jersey following a rash of auto thefts over the last several years. Mayor Tony Perry has been outspoken about how the crimes have affected the quality of life in town. He says they are also a rising cost to taxpayers. He says that the bail reform law is partly responsible for auto thefts rising 40% in the state since 2020.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Selling Heroin Busted In Hunterdon County Parking Lot, Prosecutor Says

Three men from Mercer County were arrested and hit with drug charges for allegedly selling heroin in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said Thursday. Khyzir Davis, 18, of Trenton, was charged with one count of third-degree distribution of heroin, while Malik Wade, 25, of Trenton, and Garfield Anderson, 20, of Ewing, were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
