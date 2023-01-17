ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Yardbarker

Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly

Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD HEALTHY SCRATCH VETERAN ISSUES AS TRADE RUMORS SWIRL

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason confirmed Thursday morning that defenseman Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch for the team's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Evason confirmed that the decision was a reflection of Dumba's play of late, nothing more. Dumba has just 12 points this season and 54 PIMs. While the defensive side of his game has been fairly consistent over his career, Dumba's offensive contributions have wavered, and Evason clearly feels a rest is in order.
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL

It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up

An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Murat Ates of The Athletic: (mailbag) If Pierre-Luc Dubois doesn’t want to remain in Winnipeg, on paper trading him now so a team would pay more for two playoff runs would make sense. Could the Jets consider trading for Bo Horvat, and then get a big haul for Dubois? Would the Winnipeg Jets be interested in trading for Horvat and his $5.5 million salary and not trading Dubois?
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks

UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Scenes from morning skate: Canucks appear slated to free the skate vs. Lightning

By now, you’ve seen the #FreeTheSkate campaign that’s taken over the city as of late. Whether it be in the form of a plane carrying a banner behind it flying over Rogers Arena, the broadcast zooming in on a fan wearing the retro jersey holding a sign begging for the skate to be freed, or on a bus stop advertisement, someone out there really wants the skate to be freed.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs

You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Talks of Bruins Exploring Bo Horvat Trade Picking Up

As per reports from a few sources, including Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , “An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GMs of other Stanley Cup contending teams.”
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Sabres Need to Decide Kyle Okposo’s Future with Team

The Buffalo Sabres will soon have to decide on their captain’s future. Kyle Okposo is in the final season of his seven-year, $42 million contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer. Though he is a firmly established member of the Sabres, it’s not guaranteed that...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canucks Potential Trade Partners for Kuzmenko

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko is drawing trade interest. However, he adds the organization prioritizes re-signing the forward as he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. “What’s interesting, of course, is that teams are calling,” LeBrun said. “Why wouldn’t they be? He’s got...

