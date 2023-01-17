Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
Deadspin
Ivan Provorov, John Tortorella once again show that hockey can’t move forward
This is becoming, sadly and infuriatingly, a familiar story in sports. The NHL wants you to believe that “hockey is for everyone,” except that it never seems to filter down to anyone in the game below the tagline. Ivan Provorov, on Pride Night in Philadelphia, refused to wear...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA WILD HEALTHY SCRATCH VETERAN ISSUES AS TRADE RUMORS SWIRL
Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason confirmed Thursday morning that defenseman Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch for the team's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Evason confirmed that the decision was a reflection of Dumba's play of late, nothing more. Dumba has just 12 points this season and 54 PIMs. While the defensive side of his game has been fairly consistent over his career, Dumba's offensive contributions have wavered, and Evason clearly feels a rest is in order.
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Yardbarker
Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up
An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Columbus Blue Jackets
Murat Ates of The Athletic: (mailbag) If Pierre-Luc Dubois doesn’t want to remain in Winnipeg, on paper trading him now so a team would pay more for two playoff runs would make sense. Could the Jets consider trading for Bo Horvat, and then get a big haul for Dubois? Would the Winnipeg Jets be interested in trading for Horvat and his $5.5 million salary and not trading Dubois?
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks
UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
Yardbarker
Scenes from morning skate: Canucks appear slated to free the skate vs. Lightning
By now, you’ve seen the #FreeTheSkate campaign that’s taken over the city as of late. Whether it be in the form of a plane carrying a banner behind it flying over Rogers Arena, the broadcast zooming in on a fan wearing the retro jersey holding a sign begging for the skate to be freed, or on a bus stop advertisement, someone out there really wants the skate to be freed.
markerzone.com
ANDREI MARKOV FIRED FROM KHL COACHING POSITION; REPLACED WITH ANOTHER FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN
Andrei Markov was a fan-favourite in Montreal and his home country of Russia during his more than 16 years in the NHL. That wasn't enough to save him from getting the axe in his current position, though. Sport-express.ru is reporting that Markov has been fired from his associate coaching position...
Yardbarker
Report: Seattle Kraken have been “consistent” in their pursuit of Bo Horvat
How would you react if the Vancouver Canucks traded their team captain to their closest geographical rival?. According to a new report by Vancouver hockey insider Rick Dhaliwal, the Seattle Kraken have been “consistent” in their pursuit of Canucks forward Bo Horvat, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
Yardbarker
14 “younger NHL players” in need of a “second chance” worth targeting for Jim Rutherford and the Vancouver Canucks
Look, we’re not here to get into the whole “Jim Rutherford press conference” business again. In all honestly, we’ll probably end up talking about it for years to come. But not today!. Today, we’re just here to deal with the cold hard facts. And the cold...
Yardbarker
Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs
You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
Yardbarker
Talks of Bruins Exploring Bo Horvat Trade Picking Up
As per reports from a few sources, including Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , “An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GMs of other Stanley Cup contending teams.”
Yardbarker
Sabres Need to Decide Kyle Okposo’s Future with Team
The Buffalo Sabres will soon have to decide on their captain’s future. Kyle Okposo is in the final season of his seven-year, $42 million contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer. Though he is a firmly established member of the Sabres, it’s not guaranteed that...
Yardbarker
Report: Canucks and Hurricanes talked Bo Horvat trade, but price “too steep” for Carolina
On Tuesday evening’s edition of Insider Training, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on the details of the Vancouver Canucks and Carolina Hurricanes’ discussion about a Bo Horvat trade. Here’s what LeBrun had to say:. “We’re more than six weeks away from the March 3rd trade deadline, the...
Yardbarker
Stats, standings, and predictions for a Rathbone-less Abbotsford Canucks home swing against the Calgary Wranglers
For the second time in two years, Jack Rathbone ended up on the receiving end of a brutal collision behind Abbotsford’s goal line, resulting in a stoppage in play and the need to be stretchered off the ice. Bad luck doesn’t even come close to describing Rathbone’s tenure as...
Yardbarker
Canucks Potential Trade Partners for Kuzmenko
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko is drawing trade interest. However, he adds the organization prioritizes re-signing the forward as he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. “What’s interesting, of course, is that teams are calling,” LeBrun said. “Why wouldn’t they be? He’s got...
Comments / 0