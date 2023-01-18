A Jefferson Parish jail inmate died Saturday morning, a day after she was found unresponsive in the lockup, the Sheriff's Office said. The agency would not identify the inmate, pending notification of relatives, nor say the charges on which she was being held. It said she was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in the Gretna lockup on Friday at about 7:30 a.m.

