Westwego, LA

fox8live.com

Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death. “The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigating the death of a female inmate

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a female inmate. According to deputies, the inmate was hospitalized Friday after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around 7:30 a.m. She remained at the hospital for overnight treatment and was pronounced dead at 8:40 a.m. Saturday. The Coroner’s Office...
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 5 in deadly shooting

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested five people in connection with a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home in Independence on Crossover Road. Chief Jimmy Travis said Jason Addison was found...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Man injured in overnight shooting on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Chef Menteur Highway on Saturday morning. According to police, a man was shot on the 13700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 a.m. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
WWL-TV

Man arrested in December homicide

In December two people were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Gentilly Boulevard. NOPD arrested one person in connection to the double homicide.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish jail inmate dies at hospital, after being found unresponsive in lockup

A Jefferson Parish jail inmate died Saturday morning, a day after she was found unresponsive in the lockup, the Sheriff's Office said. The agency would not identify the inmate, pending notification of relatives, nor say the charges on which she was being held. It said she was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in the Gretna lockup on Friday at about 7:30 a.m.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Community Policy