fox8live.com
Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death. “The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigating the death of a female inmate
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a female inmate. According to deputies, the inmate was hospitalized Friday after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around 7:30 a.m. She remained at the hospital for overnight treatment and was pronounced dead at 8:40 a.m. Saturday. The Coroner’s Office...
NOPD VOWS, U.S. Marshalls arrest double murder suspect
On Friday, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals arrested Grant Townsend in the investigation of a double homicide that occurred on December 7, 2022, in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 5 in deadly shooting
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested five people in connection with a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home in Independence on Crossover Road. Chief Jimmy Travis said Jason Addison was found...
NOLA.com
Deadly love triangle leads to 1st-degree murder indictment in Jefferson Parish
A man accused of forcing his way into his former fiancée's apartment and executing her new love interest will stand trial for first-degree murder in Jefferson Parish, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Donovan LaFrance, 29, with the death...
NOPD: Arrest made in double homicide outside Gentilly Walgreens
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection to a double homicide outside of a Walgreens in December.
WDSU
Man injured in overnight shooting on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Chef Menteur Highway on Saturday morning. According to police, a man was shot on the 13700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 a.m. No other information is available at this time.
Two shootings, one suspect arrested for both incidents| NOPD
Both shootings happened in the Lower Garden District.
fox8live.com
Five arrested following fatal early morning Tangipahoa shooting
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Five people have been arrested following a fatal shooting in Independence early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to reports of a man shot on Crossover Road early Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived,...
brproud.com
Three arrested on attempted murder charges in Ascension Parish shooting
DUTCHTOWN, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting on Highway 74. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the three suspects as Brandon Ellis, 27, of Darrow, Armarius Williams, 20, of Darrow and Marques Gipson, 18, of Geismar. Detectives learned that Gipson was...
New Iberia woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish
A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night.
WWL-TV
Man arrested in December homicide
In December two people were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Gentilly Boulevard. NOPD arrested one person in connection to the double homicide.
NOPD: Arrest made, man turns himself in following homicide
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in the homicide of 30-year-old Clark Bowdry.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish jail inmate dies at hospital, after being found unresponsive in lockup
A Jefferson Parish jail inmate died Saturday morning, a day after she was found unresponsive in the lockup, the Sheriff's Office said. The agency would not identify the inmate, pending notification of relatives, nor say the charges on which she was being held. It said she was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in the Gretna lockup on Friday at about 7:30 a.m.
WDSU
St. Bernard Parish Fire Department investigating a fire at PBF Refinery
CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Fire Department is investigating a fire at PBF Refinery in Chalmette. No injuries were reported, and officials are on the scene containing the fire now. Stay tuned with WDSU.
Woman dies in police custody, foul play not suspected
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office is investigating the death of a female inmate.
WDSU
Amite courthouse suspicious package contained binder described as 'manifesto,' sheriff says
AMITE CITY, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious package at the courthouse in Amite. According to the sheriff's office on Friday, several law enforcement agencies evacuated the courthouse after a package arrived with concerning messages on the side. Chief Jimmy Travis said that the...
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspect in French Quarter residential burglary
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to break in to a house in the French Quarter. According to police, a house on the 500 block of Wilkinson Street was broken into on Jan. 20 around 6 a.m. The suspect reportedly triggered...
December 2022 homicide suspect sought by NOPD, public aid needed in search
According to the NOPD, on Dec. 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Basin Street just after 4:30 p.m.
