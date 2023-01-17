Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
theScore
Bengals-Bills divisional round best bets: One big question for Cincinnati
This is arguably the most interesting game of the divisional round because we didn't get to see it the first time around. If Week 17's contest had been completed, we'd have a better understanding of the legitimacy of one of the most divisive pregame point spreads of the regular season.
Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys blunders vs 49ers lead to offseason questions
The season’s over for the Dallas Cowboys, but there’s still things to sort out. The 19-12 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers leaves an empty feeling where the hope of finally ending the long drought should be sitting. The game was intense, edge-of-seat action but from the beginning the feeling of impending doom seemed to be closing in on Dallas.
Zac Taylor delivers game ball to OTR bar following blowout win over Buffalo
Bengals coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.
Ex-Broncos RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital after swimming accident
There’s great news on the Peyton Hillis front this week. The former NFL running back was recently discharged from a Florida hospital, according to his girlfriend, Angela Cole. “God is so good! 🙏🏻❤️” Cole wrote on her Instagram page on Saturday. “Peyton has been discharged from the hospital. The...
theScore
Schultz: Evaluating 5 options for Tom Brady's next chapter
Tom Brady enters the offseason as a free agent at age 45 after setting NFL single-season records for pass attempts and completions in the last two campaigns with the Buccaneers. I'm told he plans to take a month or two to evaluate all his options to not make an emotional decision following Monday night's season-ending loss to Dallas. In the meantime, here are his best and most realistic options.
LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from the Boot
Richard Anderson is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from the class of 2026. He is from New Orleans, where he plays for Edna Karr High School. The Edna Karr Cougars finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to Catholic-B.R. in the second round of the playoffs. With Edna Karr...
theScore
Chiefs survive Jaguars to reach 5th straight AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the...
theScore
Eagles fans find loophole for 12-hour tailgate before game vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles fans wasted no time getting the tailgate party started ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against the New York Giants. While the parking lots at Lincoln Financial Field don't open until 4 p.m. ET for the Eagles-Giants matchup, fans could arrive at 8 a.m. if they purchased tickets to Saturday's National League Lacrosse game between the Philadelphia Wings and the Toronto Rock.
theScore
Teammates believe Brady won't return to Buccaneers next season
Several players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe that Tom Brady won't return to the club in 2023 based on their final interactions with the star quarterback. "I'd be surprised if he was back," an anonymous player said, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He sounded like a person saying goodbye...
theScore
Guardians' Naylor: 'Baby' gesture not aimed at Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
