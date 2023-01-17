Tom Brady enters the offseason as a free agent at age 45 after setting NFL single-season records for pass attempts and completions in the last two campaigns with the Buccaneers. I'm told he plans to take a month or two to evaluate all his options to not make an emotional decision following Monday night's season-ending loss to Dallas. In the meantime, here are his best and most realistic options.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO