Minnesota State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement

Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Good, Bad, Ugly: Cowboys blunders vs 49ers lead to offseason questions

The season’s over for the Dallas Cowboys, but there’s still things to sort out. The 19-12 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers leaves an empty feeling where the hope of finally ending the long drought should be sitting. The game was intense, edge-of-seat action but from the beginning the feeling of impending doom seemed to be closing in on Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Schultz: Evaluating 5 options for Tom Brady's next chapter

Tom Brady enters the offseason as a free agent at age 45 after setting NFL single-season records for pass attempts and completions in the last two campaigns with the Buccaneers. I'm told he plans to take a month or two to evaluate all his options to not make an emotional decision following Monday night's season-ending loss to Dallas. In the meantime, here are his best and most realistic options.
MICHIGAN STATE
theScore

Chiefs survive Jaguars to reach 5th straight AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Eagles fans find loophole for 12-hour tailgate before game vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles fans wasted no time getting the tailgate party started ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against the New York Giants. While the parking lots at Lincoln Financial Field don't open until 4 p.m. ET for the Eagles-Giants matchup, fans could arrive at 8 a.m. if they purchased tickets to Saturday's National League Lacrosse game between the Philadelphia Wings and the Toronto Rock.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Teammates believe Brady won't return to Buccaneers next season

Several players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe that Tom Brady won't return to the club in 2023 based on their final interactions with the star quarterback. "I'd be surprised if he was back," an anonymous player said, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He sounded like a person saying goodbye...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Guardians' Naylor: 'Baby' gesture not aimed at Yankees

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
CLEVELAND, OH

