The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO