MARIA ESCOBAR
2d ago
Unless and until ALL voters are required to prove AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP.. not just residency, EVERY ELECTION WILL BE BASED ON FRAUDULENT votes. What does that mean. Well, with out that SPECIFIC QUALIFICATION, there is no need to 'steal' an election.
arizonasuntimes.com
Former Arizona AG Attorney Joins Abe Hamadeh’s Election Challenge Team Due to New AG ‘Targeting’ Her
The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.
kacu.org
An Arizona official has a plan to speed up election results. Not everyone is on board
Stephen Richer, the Republican recorder of Arizona's Maricopa County, says election officials in the state are caught between a rock and a hard place. Arizona offers no-excuse mail voting and in-person voting on Election Day, and has lenient rules for hand-delivering early ballots to the polls. "You have a very voter-friendly system that accommodates dropping off your early ballot on Election Day up until 7 p.m.," Richer said in December.
Arizona’s News Roundup: VP Kamala Harris visits metro Phoenix, Rio Verde Foothills water dispute
PHOENIX — It’s been a busy week in Arizona, from weather to political power moves. If you need a one-stop-shop to catch up on all the biggest news of the week, check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup Podcast. This week we get you caught up on:
kjzz.org
Gov. Hobbs' budget meets 1st hurdle at committee hearing
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ proposed budget met its first hurdle Tuesday. The Republican-majority Joint Appropriations Committee took issue with the governor’s approach, as it cuts spending on many items passed by the Legislature. One key example is Hobbs’ scale back of the expanded school voucher program from last year....
kjzz.org
Mark Finchem asks for money for campaign debt; campaign records show no signs of any
Mark Finchem is sending out requests to pay off the debt from his failed attempt to become Arizona secretary of state last year. Except that debt doesn’t exist in his campaign finance records. In an email, Finchem asked people to donate up to $100 or more to “stand with...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Saw Largest Increase in Homeless Youths in 2022, State Senate Republican Caucus Considers Addressing the Issue
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) recent Annual Homeless Assessment Report showed that Arizona had the largest increase in unaccompanied homeless youths in 2022, becoming the state with the fourth-highest percentage of minors living outside a home. In response, Kim Quintero, the spokeswoman for the State...
Fronteras Desk
Hobbs' proposed budget puts state money toward addressing PFAS in AZ groundwater
In a budget proposal released this month, Gov. Katie Hobbs earmarked some state money for cleanup of PFAS — a group of chemicals found in many water sources that are linked to health problems like cancer. Known as forever chemicals, PFAS don’t break down naturally and are found in...
AZFamily
New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
Arizona Attorney General Mayes defends money transfer surveillance program
PHOENIX — Newly elected Attorney General Kris Mayes of Arizona is defending the use of a massive money transfer surveillance program that allows law enforcement across the country to access millions of financial transactions. On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) decried the secret database after obtaining records...
fox10phoenix.com
House Bill 2061 aims to ban Arizona cities from levying taxes on groceries: here's what you should know
PHOENIX - Arizona lawmakers are pushing to make groceries more affordable for some residents, by introducing a bill that would eliminate a tax on food items. Not everyone, however, is onboard with the proposed bill. Here's what you should know about House Bill 2061. What is HB 2061?. The bill...
kjzz.org
Arizona pronoun bill advances but will likely never become law
On a party-line vote, the Arizona Senate Education Committee approved a bill (SB 1001) that would force school employees to only refer to students by their birth-given names, or nicknames "commonly associated with the student's name of record.” Teachers would need a parent's permission to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
12news.com
APS donated $250,000 to Gov. Hobbs after trying to defeat her
PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service donated more than a million dollars during the 2022 race for governor, right on through Democrat Katie Hobbs' public swearing-in in early January. After putting most of its money into trying to defeat Hobbs, APS came through for Hobbs when she won. The state's...
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kawc.org
Arizonans can continue to vote by mail, even if state Republicans don't want you to
PHOENIX -- All Arizonans will continue to be able to vote by mail despite efforts by the state Republican Party to kill the practice. The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected arguments by a lawyer for the GOP and Kelli Ward, its chair, that allowing people to vote from their own homes or anywhere other than a polling place violates a constitutional requirement for a secret ballot.
KTAR.com
Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M
PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
arizonasuntimes.com
California: 10.8 Million Mail-In Ballots ‘Disappeared’ in 2022 Election
According to research by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), more than 10.8 million mail-in ballots “disappeared” in California’s midterm elections last year. California election officials mailed more than 22.1 million ballots to registered voters, but 10.8 million “disappeared.”. “A significant number of mail-in ballots were...
Arizona university union works demand $25 minimum wage
A workers union at the University of Arizona is demanding that the campus-wide minimum wage is $25 per hour by 2025, saying that some campus workers make a 'poverty wage'
azbigmedia.com
Massive Jove Solar project in Arizona moves closer to reality
La Paz County, Arizona, could soon be the site of a large-scale solar energy facility if the U.S. government approves Jove Solar LLC’s application for a 30-year right-of-way grant. The project’s plan and the environmental concerns were discussed during a virtual public scoping meeting held by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday.
ABC 15 News
Forest Service to address wildlife crisis in AZ, western US
The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
kjzz.org
Mail-in voting upheld in Arizona Court of Appeals
The state Court of Appeals has ruled that mail-in voting is legal and doesn’t violate Arizona’s constitution. The unanimous decision upheld the ruling from a Mohave County Superior Court judge. The Republican Party attempted to block the use of mail-in voting for just the November general election, but...
