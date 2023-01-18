ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MARIA ESCOBAR
2d ago

Unless and until ALL voters are required to prove AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP.. not just residency, EVERY ELECTION WILL BE BASED ON FRAUDULENT votes. What does that mean. Well, with out that SPECIFIC QUALIFICATION, there is no need to 'steal' an election.

arizonasuntimes.com

Former Arizona AG Attorney Joins Abe Hamadeh’s Election Challenge Team Due to New AG ‘Targeting’ Her

The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.
ARIZONA STATE
kacu.org

An Arizona official has a plan to speed up election results. Not everyone is on board

Stephen Richer, the Republican recorder of Arizona's Maricopa County, says election officials in the state are caught between a rock and a hard place. Arizona offers no-excuse mail voting and in-person voting on Election Day, and has lenient rules for hand-delivering early ballots to the polls. "You have a very voter-friendly system that accommodates dropping off your early ballot on Election Day up until 7 p.m.," Richer said in December.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Gov. Hobbs' budget meets 1st hurdle at committee hearing

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ proposed budget met its first hurdle Tuesday. The Republican-majority Joint Appropriations Committee took issue with the governor’s approach, as it cuts spending on many items passed by the Legislature. One key example is Hobbs’ scale back of the expanded school voucher program from last year....
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Saw Largest Increase in Homeless Youths in 2022, State Senate Republican Caucus Considers Addressing the Issue

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) recent Annual Homeless Assessment Report showed that Arizona had the largest increase in unaccompanied homeless youths in 2022, becoming the state with the fourth-highest percentage of minors living outside a home. In response, Kim Quintero, the spokeswoman for the State...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona pronoun bill advances but will likely never become law

On a party-line vote, the Arizona Senate Education Committee approved a bill (SB 1001) that would force school employees to only refer to students by their birth-given names, or nicknames "commonly associated with the student's name of record.” Teachers would need a parent's permission to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

APS donated $250,000 to Gov. Hobbs after trying to defeat her

PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service donated more than a million dollars during the 2022 race for governor, right on through Democrat Katie Hobbs' public swearing-in in early January. After putting most of its money into trying to defeat Hobbs, APS came through for Hobbs when she won. The state's...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona

A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas.  Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizonans can continue to vote by mail, even if state Republicans don't want you to

PHOENIX -- All Arizonans will continue to be able to vote by mail despite efforts by the state Republican Party to kill the practice. The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected arguments by a lawyer for the GOP and Kelli Ward, its chair, that allowing people to vote from their own homes or anywhere other than a polling place violates a constitutional requirement for a secret ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M

PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

California: 10.8 Million Mail-In Ballots ‘Disappeared’ in 2022 Election

According to research by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), more than 10.8 million mail-in ballots “disappeared” in California’s midterm elections last year. California election officials mailed more than 22.1 million ballots to registered voters, but 10.8 million “disappeared.”. “A significant number of mail-in ballots were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Massive Jove Solar project in Arizona moves closer to reality

La Paz County, Arizona, could soon be the site of a large-scale solar energy facility if the U.S. government approves Jove Solar LLC’s application for a 30-year right-of-way grant. The project’s plan and the environmental concerns were discussed during a virtual public scoping meeting held by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Forest Service to address wildlife crisis in AZ, western US

The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Mail-in voting upheld in Arizona Court of Appeals

The state Court of Appeals has ruled that mail-in voting is legal and doesn’t violate Arizona’s constitution. The unanimous decision upheld the ruling from a Mohave County Superior Court judge. The Republican Party attempted to block the use of mail-in voting for just the November general election, but...
ARIZONA STATE

