Arizona Saw Largest Increase in Homeless Youths in 2022, State Senate Republican Caucus Considers Addressing the Issue

Melissa Lopez
2d ago
remember on the news do u know where to our kids at? we never where able to be on streets all hours of the night so idk where's the law or parents it's so depressing to see so many youth dying and suffering god bless
Arizona’s News Roundup: VP Kamala Harris visits metro Phoenix, Rio Verde Foothills water dispute
PHOENIX — It’s been a busy week in Arizona, from weather to political power moves. If you need a one-stop-shop to catch up on all the biggest news of the week, check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup Podcast. This week we get you caught up on:
KTAR.com
Democrat Greg Stanton makes decision on potential US Senate run in Arizona
PHOENIX — Democrat Greg Stanton is taking himself out of consideration for a run at the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona that will be up for grabs in 2024. Stanton announced Thursday he doesn’t intend to pursue the seat that is held by Krysten Sinema, who flipped from a Democrat to an independent in December.
AZFamily
New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
arizonasuntimes.com
Former Arizona AG Attorney Joins Abe Hamadeh’s Election Challenge Team Due to New AG ‘Targeting’ Her
The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.
Fronteras Desk
Hobbs' proposed budget puts state money toward addressing PFAS in AZ groundwater
In a budget proposal released this month, Gov. Katie Hobbs earmarked some state money for cleanup of PFAS — a group of chemicals found in many water sources that are linked to health problems like cancer. Known as forever chemicals, PFAS don’t break down naturally and are found in...
fox10phoenix.com
House Bill 2061 aims to ban Arizona cities from levying taxes on groceries: here's what you should know
PHOENIX - Arizona lawmakers are pushing to make groceries more affordable for some residents, by introducing a bill that would eliminate a tax on food items. Not everyone, however, is onboard with the proposed bill. Here's what you should know about House Bill 2061. What is HB 2061?. The bill...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Abolish the State Income Tax
Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. State Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have struggled to make ends meet due to the current economic environment.
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona university union works demand $25 minimum wage
A workers union at the University of Arizona is demanding that the campus-wide minimum wage is $25 per hour by 2025, saying that some campus workers make a 'poverty wage'
kjzz.org
Arizona pronoun bill advances but will likely never become law
On a party-line vote, the Arizona Senate Education Committee approved a bill (SB 1001) that would force school employees to only refer to students by their birth-given names, or nicknames "commonly associated with the student's name of record.” Teachers would need a parent's permission to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Arizona: 12 stats
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 3,344 active general dentists in Arizona. Arizona has 220 dental professional shortage areas. Arizona received a score of nine out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Arizona was No. 32 on...
ABC 15 News
Forest Service to address wildlife crisis in AZ, western US
The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
KTAR.com
Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M
PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
Arizona Attorney General Mayes defends money transfer surveillance program
PHOENIX — Newly elected Attorney General Kris Mayes of Arizona is defending the use of a massive money transfer surveillance program that allows law enforcement across the country to access millions of financial transactions. On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) decried the secret database after obtaining records...
fox10phoenix.com
Some say Arizona bill to ban taxes on groceries could hurt people
If approved, Arizona cities and towns will be banned from levying taxes on food meant to be eaten at home. Some say the ban will impact municipal budgets. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
arizonasuntimes.com
California: 10.8 Million Mail-In Ballots ‘Disappeared’ in 2022 Election
According to research by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), more than 10.8 million mail-in ballots “disappeared” in California’s midterm elections last year. California election officials mailed more than 22.1 million ballots to registered voters, but 10.8 million “disappeared.”. “A significant number of mail-in ballots were...
kjzz.org
Gov. Hobbs' budget meets 1st hurdle at committee hearing
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ proposed budget met its first hurdle Tuesday. The Republican-majority Joint Appropriations Committee took issue with the governor’s approach, as it cuts spending on many items passed by the Legislature. One key example is Hobbs’ scale back of the expanded school voucher program from last year....
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona
Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
kjzz.org
Faster results or longer early voting? Maricopa County recorder wants Arizona to have a conversation
There are a lot of ideas across Arizona for ways to change the way the state conducts its elections — and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has several of his own. Richer has released a 28-page document outlining some areas he thinks could use some adjustments. Among his proposals...
kjzz.org
Bill proposed to outlaw early voting in Arizona
A Republican state lawmaker who also wants to overturn the 2022 election results is continuing the push to outlaw voting by mail. The proposal from Rep. Liz Harris of Chandler says all voting should be done at the polls, with the exception of those who are in the military overseas or physically unable.
