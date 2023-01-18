ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Office plan for former John Lewis store

Birmingham's former flagship John Lewis store at Grand Central could be transformed into a new office space for up to 2,000 workers. The four-storey development, called Drum, would also include a gym, food market, bar and restaurant. Plans have been submitted and if approval is granted, work will start later...
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months

Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life

Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport

Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists

Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
Levelling up: Projects across Wales share £208m in funding

Cash for a Cardiff rail line, an Ebbw Vale engineering campus and a cycle route from Llandudno Junction to Betws y Coed has been announced Rishi Sunak. Eleven projects in Wales will share £208m from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund, though not all bids were successful.
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain

Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'

A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans

An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection

Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
East Renfrewshire Council to sell rare number plate to raise funds

A Scottish council is planning to sell a rare car registration plate to help plug a funding shortfall. East Renfrewshire Council hopes HS 0 could fetch six-figures at auction. The council hopes celebrities with the initials HS, such as singer Harry Styles or TV presenter Helen Skelton, might be interested in buying it.
At-risk veterans' charity bidding to buy premises in Newcastle-under-Lyme

A charity helping military veterans faces losing its home unless it can raise enough money to buy it. The centre used by TRI Services and Veterans Support Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme is being sold by Staffordshire County Council. The charity is campaigning to secure its future and has attracted the support...
Wigan tenant on council house waiting list for 44 years

A tenant has been on a council house waiting list in for 44 years. Councillors admit they were "baffled" the resident had been on the list in Wigan since 1979. Councillor Susan Gambles said the person had never bid for a housing allocation. Tenant representative Chris Brady said: "We came...
Victorian gatekeeper's lodge gets listed status

Saintoft Lodge in North Yorkshire has been Grade II listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Built in 1888, the house was a shooting estate owned by former Mayor of Bradford, Frederick Preistman. Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson says the lodge "will be well preserved for future...
Cost of living: Debt fears after Christmas on credit

"Deep down, you feel like a failure," Samuel Beames admits. After losing his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, he had crippling debts from loans and store cards. Samuel, 32, from Cwmbran, Torfaen, has received help from a charity to try to sort out his financial situation. But a debt advisor...
Glass bottles excluded from deposit return plans

The government's latest plans for a deposit return scheme for drinks containers have been criticised for excluding glass bottles. The scheme due to be introduced in 2025 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will cover plastic bottles and cans. According to the proposals supermarkets will host "reverse vending machines" where...
Bristol's new e-scooter scheme will include road parking

A new e-scooter rental scheme will see parking spaces moved from pavements onto marked areas on roads. Bristol City Council is planning to address issues surrounding "parking and rider behaviour" with e-scooters by moving where they are parked. Since October 2020, Voi has operated rentable e-scooters as part of a...
Sheffield Council gets police-style powers to crack down on road offences

A South Yorkshire council is to adopt police-style powers to enforce traffic rules. Sheffield City Council will be able to fine drivers who make illegal turns, ignore No Entry signs and drive in prohibited zones or yellow box areas. Councillors agreed to the plan and, in the first instance, will...

