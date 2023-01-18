ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
BBC

Guardiola on the title race, Spurs, Haaland and De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola has just spoken to the media ahead of Manchester City's game with Spurs on Thursday. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training and in contention to play in the game. The midfielder sat out of training yesterday. John Stones and Ruben Dias are back and "in contention". He...
Yardbarker

Watch: Tottenham stun Manchester City with two quick fire goals

Tottenham has silenced the Etihad with two quick-fire goals to dent Manchester City’s title hopes. Pep Guardiola will be kicking himself at halftime as his side is 2-0 down to Tottenham and headed for a third consecutive defeat. A win tonight will rejuvenate the Citizen’s title hopes but so...
Yardbarker

Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
FOX Sports

Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bundesliga rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to make up for the injured Manuel Neuer’s absence. The 34-year-old Sommer signed a deal through June 2025, Bayern said on Thursday. Sommer arrived in Munich on Wednesday for a medical...
BBC

Yann Sommer: Bayern Munich sign Switzerland goalkeeper from Borussia Monchengladbach

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have signed goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach for a reported fee of 9.5m euros (£8.3m). Switzerland international Sommer, 34, has won 80 caps for his country and has signed a deal until July 2025. Sommer comes in as cover for number one Manuel Neuer,...
Yardbarker

Watch: Robert Lewandowski doubles Barcelona’s lead in Copa del Rey tie

Having produced an underwhelming performance for much of the first half of their Copa del Rey tie against AD Ceuta, Barcelona are now firmly in control of the match. Having failed to register a single shot on target for the first 40 minutes, Barca finally made the breakthrough just before half time when Raphinha’s curling shot snuck into the Ceuta goal.
theScore

Report: Barcelona's Depay on verge of joining Atletico Madrid for around €3M

Yes, you read that right: €3 million. Atletico Madrid are close to signing Barcelona outcast Memphis Depay for a nominal fee of around €3 million this January as the Dutchman nears the end of his contract at Camp Nou, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old was...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma

Chelsea have inquired about the possibility of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton this month as they look to strengthen their midfield to try and push for the top four in the second half of the season. Bissouma has been out of favour for much of the season at Spurs and...

