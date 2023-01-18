Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Arsenal are pursuing bargain Leandro Trossard because they have an astonishing £100m transfer lined up this summer: report
Arsenal's move for Leandro Trossard has come out of the blue – but it seems part of a longer-term plan
Yardbarker
Report: Roberto Firmino Has 'Clear Tendency' To Extend Contract At Liverpool 'Until At Least 2025'
Prior to his injury, Firmino was showing signs that he was getting back to his very best form with nine goals and four assists in all competitions. The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the month increased speculation that Firmino's brilliant spell on Merseyside could be coming to an end.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Chelsea agree transfer for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke - source
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
Sergio Busquets 'REJECTS £17m-a-year offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's new Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr'
It was reported last week that the Saudi Arabian club were offering the Barcelona captain a £11.5m-a-year deal. Busquets could yet choose to extend his stay at Barcelona.
Barcelona agree option to sign Yannick Carrasco for up to €20m after Memphis Depay exit - sources
Barcelona have included an option in the Memphis Depay deal to sign Yannick Carrasco for a fee in the region of €15-20 million, sources told ESPN.
BBC
Guardiola on the title race, Spurs, Haaland and De Bruyne
Pep Guardiola has just spoken to the media ahead of Manchester City's game with Spurs on Thursday. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training and in contention to play in the game. The midfielder sat out of training yesterday. John Stones and Ruben Dias are back and "in contention". He...
Jadon Sancho returns to Man Utd first-team training after England winger went to Holland on Erik ten Hag’s advice
JADON SANCHO has returned to Manchester United first-team training. The Red Devils star, 22, has been working to a personal training plan that was set out by Erik ten Hag in November. He jetted off to Holland during the World Cup and linked up with coaches Ten Hag had previously...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tottenham stun Manchester City with two quick fire goals
Tottenham has silenced the Etihad with two quick-fire goals to dent Manchester City’s title hopes. Pep Guardiola will be kicking himself at halftime as his side is 2-0 down to Tottenham and headed for a third consecutive defeat. A win tonight will rejuvenate the Citizen’s title hopes but so...
Yardbarker
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
FOX Sports
Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bundesliga rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to make up for the injured Manuel Neuer’s absence. The 34-year-old Sommer signed a deal through June 2025, Bayern said on Thursday. Sommer arrived in Munich on Wednesday for a medical...
Report: 'Zero Chance' Liverpool Midfielder Will Leave Club In January
Arthur Melo will stay on Merseyside until the end of the season according to a report.
BBC
Yann Sommer: Bayern Munich sign Switzerland goalkeeper from Borussia Monchengladbach
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have signed goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach for a reported fee of 9.5m euros (£8.3m). Switzerland international Sommer, 34, has won 80 caps for his country and has signed a deal until July 2025. Sommer comes in as cover for number one Manuel Neuer,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Robert Lewandowski doubles Barcelona’s lead in Copa del Rey tie
Having produced an underwhelming performance for much of the first half of their Copa del Rey tie against AD Ceuta, Barcelona are now firmly in control of the match. Having failed to register a single shot on target for the first 40 minutes, Barca finally made the breakthrough just before half time when Raphinha’s curling shot snuck into the Ceuta goal.
theScore
Report: Barcelona's Depay on verge of joining Atletico Madrid for around €3M
Yes, you read that right: €3 million. Atletico Madrid are close to signing Barcelona outcast Memphis Depay for a nominal fee of around €3 million this January as the Dutchman nears the end of his contract at Camp Nou, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old was...
Wolves sign Pablo Sarabia minutes before Liverpool FA Cup clash as Spain star completes transfer from PSG
WOLVES have announced the signing of Pablo Sarabia from PSG only minutes before their FA Cup clash with Liverpool. The attacking midfielder, 30, arrives to try and give the side a boost amid their relegation battle. He is the third signing of the window for the Midlands club after they...
Edin Džeko leads Inter to Italian Super Cup victory over AC Milan
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Veteran forward Edin Džeko inspired Inter Milan to a 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan and a second straight Italian Super Cup trophy on Wednesday, adding to the Rossoneri’s woes. Džeko scored one goal and also had a role in Federico Dimarco’s...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma
Chelsea have inquired about the possibility of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton this month as they look to strengthen their midfield to try and push for the top four in the second half of the season. Bissouma has been out of favour for much of the season at Spurs and...
