Braves sign outfielder who could take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves have signed an outfielder who could potentially take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna. The Atlanta Braves‘ roster was essentially set in stone throughout the offseason, minus the team acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics and losing shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. When looking at their outfield, it’s virtually set with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. When it comes to left field, it’s likely to be split between Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna, the latter of whom had a rough 2022 season.
Marsh Long Term Solution for Phillies Outfield
Brandon Marsh looks to be a long term solution in the Philadelphia Phillies outfield.
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest At Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium is returning on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. PT. Additional details, including ticket information and autograph vouchers, will be made available at a later date. The 2023 Dodgers FanFest event marks the first time it is being held since January 2020....
How a burden-free season and a new lease on the Mets’ third base job has Eduardo Escobar fired up
Eduardo Escobar may not be Carlos Correa, but the Mets would like to believe he’s better than the .726 OPS he brought to the lineup last season. Quietly, the veteran third baseman suffered emotionally last year, dealing with multiple family matters Mets officials believe affected his play. Those issues began to resolve later in the season, which coincided with a breakout September that earned Escobar National League Player of the Month honors. “I could tell there was a lot of stuff going on in his life and you could almost tell on the field when it started turning for him,” manager Buck...
Heyman: Cubs are one of the clear winners of MLB offseason
MLB insider Jon Heyman and Tony Gwynn Jr. of the Audacy Original Podcast “Big Time Baseball” talked about the Cubs’ activity and explained why they’re “one of the clear winners of the offseason.”
Mariners add RHP J.B. Bukauskas to bullpen on waiver claim
The Mariners announced the addition of a bullpen option on Tuesday afternoon, claiming right-handed pitcher J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. To make room for Bukauskas on the 40-man roster, Seattle designated minor league outfielder Alberto Rodriguez for assignment. Bukauskas, 26, is a University of North Carolina product...
Bucs Arghticles: Pirates’ PNC Park changing in 2023?
Pittsburgh Pirates: Team Finalizes Deal with Cuban Outfield Prospect (Rum Bunter) Bonus Information for Five of the Pirates Top International Signings (Pirates Prospects) Pirates planning more PNC Park changes for 2023 (Ballpark Digest) MLB News. Rumors: Cards in market for top trade target? (MLB.com) Ranking the top 10 LHP prospects...
Yankees are keeping tabs on Jurickson Profar
The New York Yankees have a need at left field, and they are “keeping tabs” on San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar. The New York Yankees accomplished three of their goals this offseason — re-sign reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and bring in an additional starting pitcher to add to their rotation. They were able to retain Judge and Rizzo, while bringing in former San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on a six-year deal. While that’s all well and good, the team still has a void in left field, and most of the top options are off the board. Not to mention, Bryan Reynolds seems unlikely to be dealt by the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the 2023 season.
