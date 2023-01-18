The New York Yankees have a need at left field, and they are “keeping tabs” on San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar. The New York Yankees accomplished three of their goals this offseason — re-sign reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and bring in an additional starting pitcher to add to their rotation. They were able to retain Judge and Rizzo, while bringing in former San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on a six-year deal. While that’s all well and good, the team still has a void in left field, and most of the top options are off the board. Not to mention, Bryan Reynolds seems unlikely to be dealt by the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the 2023 season.

