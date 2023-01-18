ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team

The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
NO. 5 UCLA 74, ARIZONA STATE 62

Percentages: FG .500, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Singleton 4-6, Andrews 1-1, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 0-1, McClendon 0-1, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bona 2, Clark 2). Turnovers: 11 (Bona 5, Campbell 2, Clark 2, Andrews, Jaquez). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Jaquez 2,...
Film Room: Kentucky Basketball Mid-Season Improvements

There can be a lot of nuance to the wins and losses of a college basketball season. Box scores and analytics don’t always tell the full story. However, for the average fan, true film study is well beyond what even the most passionate are willing to do for their favorite team. That is where the KSR Film Room and myself, KSR’s resident basketball-nerd, can come in handy. I’ve done the leg work for you breaking down every game of the Kentucky Basketball season to provide a glimpse into the fine line between winning and losing.
STANFORD 67, OREGON STATE 46

Percentages: FG .341, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Bilodeau 2-2, Taylor 2-4, Pope 2-5, Krass 1-3, Akanno 0-1, Rataj 0-1, Rochelin 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wright 0-1, Ryuny 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ibekwe). Turnovers: 15 (Ryuny 3, Andela 2, Bilodeau 2, Rataj 2, Stevens...
TCU Commit Warren Roberson Visiting USC Again

A big factor luring Roberson to TCU was Bryan Carrington. Since Roberson's October commitment, Carrington was hired by Kenny Dillingham at ASU to coach defensive backs. So, Roberson didn't sign his letter of intent in December like the vast majority of committed prospects did.
FAU at UTSA odds, picks and predictions

The FAU Owls (17-1, 7-0 Conference USA) and UTSA Roadrunners (7-12, 1-7) meet Thursday at UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the FAU vs. UTSA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
FSU offers 2025 RB D'Shaun Ford

Florida State offered Opelousas (La.) sophomore running back D'Shaun Ford on Wednesday. FSU running backs coach and area recruiter David Johnson, as well as head coach Mike Norvell, were mentioned by Ford when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins Charlotte and LSU in offering the 5-foot-11, 200-pound back. There...
Phoenix 117, Brooklyn 112

BROOKLYN (112) Harris 6-6 0-0 16, O'Neale 1-7 1-2 4, Claxton 9-12 2-6 20, Irving 11-27 6-6 30, Simmons 3-4 1-3 7, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 1-3 1-2 3, Watanabe 0-1 1-2 1, Sharpe 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 6-10 0-0 16, Thomas 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 43-82 15-25 112.
Florida takes on Minnesota after Tkachuk's 2-goal showing

Minnesota Wild (25-15-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (22-20-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Minnesota Wild after Matthew Tkachuk's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Panthers' 6-2 win. Florida has an 11-6-3 record in home games and a...
ESPN’s goes viral for mistake on Michael Vick graphic

ESPN’s mistake involving a Michael Vick graphic went viral on Wednesday. Vick was among the celebrities who attended the Virginia-Virginia Tech game at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Vick was sitting in the front row to watch his alma mater, which lost 78-68 to the rival Cavaliers. During their telecast, ESPN had a graphic... The post ESPN’s goes viral for mistake on Michael Vick graphic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
