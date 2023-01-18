There can be a lot of nuance to the wins and losses of a college basketball season. Box scores and analytics don’t always tell the full story. However, for the average fan, true film study is well beyond what even the most passionate are willing to do for their favorite team. That is where the KSR Film Room and myself, KSR’s resident basketball-nerd, can come in handy. I’ve done the leg work for you breaking down every game of the Kentucky Basketball season to provide a glimpse into the fine line between winning and losing.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO