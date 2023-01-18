ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Prep Soccer: Carpinteria Girls and Boys Shut out by Hueneme; Santa Ynez Loses

The Carpinteria boys soccer team fought hard and never gave up, but came away with a 4-0 loss to Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League match at home Friday. The Warriors started with some good touches and scoring opportunities while pressure defense, but the Vikings managed break through and scored on a free kick in the 13th minute. Carpinteria couldn’t get the equalizer and was down 2-0 at the half.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Seniors Shine in 12-3 Girls Water Polo Win over Agoura

The seniors shined on Senior Day for Santa Barbara’s girls water polo team in a 12-3 home win over Agoura Thursday. Fresno State-bound Maria Bittle scored a goal and “played great center defense,” Dons coach Mark Walsh said. And UC San Diego-bound “controlled both ends of the pool with her center defense and post up play.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Danny Echt Named Men’s Tennis Coach at SBCC

Santa Barbara City College has named Danny Echt as its new head men’s tennis coach. As a teaching professional and an accomplished coach with over 20 years of coaching experience, Echt has expertise in helping competitive junior and adult players advance to the next level. He joins the Vaqueros while serving as a head tennis coach at Santa Barbara High School since 2017.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Girls Take Double-Header from Channel Islands, 7-2 and 15-3

The Carpinteria girls took a non-league doubleheader against Channel Islands Thursday by scores of 7-2 and 15-3, a makeup from a scheduled event postponed by torrential rains earlier this month. “Both games saw the starting line up for the first quarter and then intermittently throughout,” Carpinteria coach Jon Otsuki said....
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Beaten by Balanced Ventura Attack

San Marcos ran into a hot Ventura team and dropped a 53-40 decision in a Channel League girls basketball team on Thursday. The Royals were coming off a big win over league co-leader Oxnard. “Tonight wasn’t our night on either side of the floor,” said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms....
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Girls Beat Hueneme 53-27

The Carpinteria girls bounced back from Tuesday’s loss with a strong team effort to beat Hueneme 53-27 in Citrus Coast League action Thursday. Charlotte Cooney led the scoring with 18 points, adding two steals, followed closely by Amarisse Camargo with 17 points and eight rebounds. Jamaica Cook led in...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board

He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA

