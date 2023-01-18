Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Soccer: Santa Barbara Boys Post First League Win; Santa Ynez Boys Win, Laguna Blanca Girls Fall
Junior Jesus Miranda scored the game-winning goal with five minute left as the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team earned its first Channel League victory on Saturday, beating Ventura, 3-2. Miranda scored two goals for the Dons. His first came early in the game off a pass from Carver Jensen.
Noozhawk
Roundup: Kainoa Glasgow Leads Carpinteria over Hueneme; Santa Ynez Girls, Boys Lose to SLO
Carpinteria senior Kainoa Glasgow scored 17 points in a 56-50 Citrus Coast League win over Hueneme at home Friday. Sophomore Carlo Suarez contributed 12 points while senior Rodolfo Jimenez and sophomore Sebastian Campuzano scored eight points each. Carpinteria improves to 5-16 overall and 3-6 in the CCL. The Warriors play...
Noozhawk
Prep Soccer: Carpinteria Girls and Boys Shut out by Hueneme; Santa Ynez Loses
The Carpinteria boys soccer team fought hard and never gave up, but came away with a 4-0 loss to Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League match at home Friday. The Warriors started with some good touches and scoring opportunities while pressure defense, but the Vikings managed break through and scored on a free kick in the 13th minute. Carpinteria couldn’t get the equalizer and was down 2-0 at the half.
Noozhawk
Big Third Quarter Powers Santa Barbara Past Dos Pueblos, 64-50
The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team picked pockets, won the rebounding battle and beat Dos Pueblos in the transition game to score a 64-50 Channel League win over the host Chargers at Sovine Gym on Friday night. The Dons blew the game open in the first 3:13 of the...
Noozhawk
Dayzia Mendoza, Chloe Adams Play Well for Santa Barbara in Loss to Oxnard
Dayzia Mendoza scored 21 points and Chloe Adams had a double-double for the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team in a 67-47 loss to Oxnard in a Channel League game on Saturday night. The Dons only trailed by six after the first quarter and were down by 10 at halftime...
Noozhawk
Justine Katz, Dos Pueblos Play Big Down Stretch to Beat San Marcos, 65-60
Trailing since the first quarter, the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team got clutch performances down the stretch and beat crosstown rival San Marcos, 65-60, in a wild, foul-filled Channel League game on Saturday afternoon at Sovine Gym. Junior forward Justine Katz rose to the occasion in crunch time, scoring 11...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Seniors Shine in 12-3 Girls Water Polo Win over Agoura
The seniors shined on Senior Day for Santa Barbara’s girls water polo team in a 12-3 home win over Agoura Thursday. Fresno State-bound Maria Bittle scored a goal and “played great center defense,” Dons coach Mark Walsh said. And UC San Diego-bound “controlled both ends of the pool with her center defense and post up play.”
Noozhawk
Danny Echt Named Men’s Tennis Coach at SBCC
Santa Barbara City College has named Danny Echt as its new head men’s tennis coach. As a teaching professional and an accomplished coach with over 20 years of coaching experience, Echt has expertise in helping competitive junior and adult players advance to the next level. He joins the Vaqueros while serving as a head tennis coach at Santa Barbara High School since 2017.
Noozhawk
Prep Soccer: Dos Pueblos Boys Shut Out Rio Mesa; Santa Barbara Loses to Buena
The Dos Pueblos boys exploded for three goals in the second half to complete a 4-0 shutout in a home Channel League win over Rio Mesa Thursday. The Chargers’ first score came in the 17th minute when Mateo Robledo hit a stunning 40-yard strike that corkscrewed with the wind into the back of the net.
Noozhawk
UCSB Women’s Water Polo Starts Season with 2 Wins on First Day Hosting Winter Invite
UCSB women’s water polo team started its season off with a pair of dominant wins hosting the 2023 UCSB Winter Invite on Friday, shutting out Cal State Monterey Bay 14-0 before downing Concordia 15-5 to close out the day. The Gauchos (2-0) improve to 8-1 in home season openers...
Noozhawk
Nate Mendoza Expected to Become New Football Coach at Santa Barbara High
Nate Mendoza will be take over as the new football coach at Santa Barbara High, pending approval from the Santa Barbara Unified School District at its next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The district’s agenda for the Jan. 24 meeting has Mendoza on a list for certificated reassignment. He...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Girls Improve to 19-2 with 42-24 Win over Santa Clara
Galilea De La Cruz scored 15 points and the Bishop Diego girls beat Santa Clara 42-24 in a Tri-Valley League game Friday. Jaymi Coronado added 10 points and Lily Simolon nine for the Cardinals. Bishop Diego ran out to a 22-6 halftime lead, but Santa Clara managed to close the...
Noozhawk
Eddie Perez’s 18 Points Help Bishop Diego to Hard-Fought Win over Thacher
Bishop Diego’s Eddie Perez scored 18 points in a hard-fought, come-from-behind home win over Thacher in a Tri-Valley League contest Friday, 67-64. The Cardinals were down by double-digits for much of the first half, before clawing to within 28-24 at halftime. The second half was a back-and-forth contest. “I...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Take Double-Header from Channel Islands, 7-2 and 15-3
The Carpinteria girls took a non-league doubleheader against Channel Islands Thursday by scores of 7-2 and 15-3, a makeup from a scheduled event postponed by torrential rains earlier this month. “Both games saw the starting line up for the first quarter and then intermittently throughout,” Carpinteria coach Jon Otsuki said....
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Delivers Down Stretch to Get Past Improved Santa Barbara, 45-40
Dos Pueblos faced a much-improved Santa Barbara High girls basketball and needed some clutch plays down the stretch to escape with a 45-40 Channel League win on Thursday night at J.R. Richards Gym. Evette Allen scored off a loose ball in the paint to put the Chargers up by five,...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Beaten by Balanced Ventura Attack
San Marcos ran into a hot Ventura team and dropped a 53-40 decision in a Channel League girls basketball team on Thursday. The Royals were coming off a big win over league co-leader Oxnard. “Tonight wasn’t our night on either side of the floor,” said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms....
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Beat Hueneme 53-27
The Carpinteria girls bounced back from Tuesday’s loss with a strong team effort to beat Hueneme 53-27 in Citrus Coast League action Thursday. Charlotte Cooney led the scoring with 18 points, adding two steals, followed closely by Amarisse Camargo with 17 points and eight rebounds. Jamaica Cook led in...
Noozhawk
Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board
He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces Regional Business Award Winners
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to announce the winners of the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the chamber’s annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 2. “We are excited to be honoring these...
Comments / 0