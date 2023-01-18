ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
MAINE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Vogue Magazine

The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.

Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Outsider.com

Idaho Angler Breaks State Record After Reeling in Monster Smallmouth Bass

It’s a frigid day in December. The rain is coming down in sheets while the mountains are slowly blanketed in snow above you. What’s your activity of choice? For most of us, the answer might be hunkering down with a cup of cocoa or breaking out the board game collection – anything but going outside. Not Idaho angler Joey Walton, though. No, he looked at the gloomy weather and thought, why not go smallmouth bass fishing?
IDAHO STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana

Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Lake Trout Ever Caught in Alaska

With over three million lakes, 12,000 rivers, and numerous ponds and creeks, Alaska has everything it needs to be named the world’s most magnificent freshwater, sea, fly, and even ice fishing destination. Alaska’s waterways are home to more than 600 species of fish. This includes a variety of salmon, steelhead, halibut, Arctic grayling, northern pike, and Dolly Varden. One of the most popular freshwater species in Alaska is lake trout, also known as the “tyrant of the lakes” in the Native American language. This article is about the largest lake trout ever caught in Alaska and provides all the necessary details about the fish.
ALASKA STATE
moderncampground.com

Vedder River Campground Opens Camping Reservations for 2023 Camping Season

Camping season is upon us! Outdoor enthusiasts in the Chilliwack (British Columbia, Canada) area get ready as Vedder River Campground opens reservations for the upcoming season. The Vedder River Campground, managed by the Fraser Valley Regional District, opened its reservations for the 2023 camping yesterday, January 16. “Online reservations are...

