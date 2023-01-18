ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County Source

Styles We Love: French Riviera

By Sponsored Content
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlltF_0kIP4A8L00

Looking to elevate your home in a sophisticated, luxurious fashion? By incorporating French Riviera into your design scheme, you can. French Riviera design transforms your space into a fresh, contemporary haven that exudes the aesthetic of the French Mediterranean. With white-washed walls, colorful tiled backsplashes, and neoclassical elements, you can easily infuse this style into your home.

Best French Riviera Flooring Styles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guzU3_0kIP4A8L00
Sliced Hickory White Harrison Trail by Rustic River in Cream Delight

Using a bright hardwood floor like this one from Rustic River perfectly complements the fresh blues and pinks that come with the French Riviera design. This floor is rich in character as it features aged and weathered hickory in its engineered hardwood. Plus, this flooring is moisture-resistant, so you can place it absolutely anywhere in your home. Choose a bright, eye-catching color like Cream Delight or Gray Horse for a deeper, warmer hue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46aWGt_0kIP4A8L00
Charleston Place Herringbone by Invincible H2O LVT in Pure Beauty

If you’re looking to make a statement with your flooring, using this herringbone luxury vinyl by Invincible H2O will do just that. The herringbone pattern of the floor brings a fresh, creative style to any space and perfectly complements the French Riviera design. This luxury vinyl is low maintenance, waterproof, pet-proof, and kid-proof. What more could you ask from a floor?

Elements of French Riviera Design

Incorporating the French Riviera into your home is all about bringing the feeling of an upscale summer vacation into your space without having to spend the money jetting off to Saint-Tropez. By using natural fibers, eye-catching prints, and featuring a cool, crisp white color palette, you can enjoy Riviera living right from the comfort of your own home.

Looking for more design inspiration? Check out our Carpet One Floor & Home design blog to read about the latest trends in flooring and home interiors.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

US-born princess vows to stay in Rome villa despite eviction order

A princess living in a villa in Rome that contains the only ceiling fresco ever painted by Caravaggio has said she would “vigorously defend” her right to stay in the sprawling property after a judge ordered her eviction. The US-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, the only occupant of...
Robb Report

This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night.   Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
Robb Report

This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water

Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
travelawaits.com

3 Recently Renovated All-Inclusive Resorts Perfect For Your Next Mexico Vacation

During those dreary days of pandemic lockdown, savvy resorts in Cancun and neighboring Isla Cozumel seized the opportunity to revamp, expand, and elevate their guest experiences. I checked out three amazing resorts at the invitation of La Colección Resorts, a Mexico-based hospitality group known for upscale properties throughout Mexico and...
The Beacon Newspapers

Five extraordinary towns on Italy’s coast

Imagine a Medieval town overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, like a fantasy setting for “Game of Thrones” (except brighter and with less blood). Now imagine five of these towns and you have Cinque Terre, Italy — literally, “five lands” in English. In October, I visited Cinque...
msn.com

2 Weeks In Italy: A Photographic Journey

One year ago today, I had just arrived home from an epic 15-day tour of Italy. We visited 9 cities (18 if you count the 5 little towns we visited along the Amalfi Coast and the 5 individual towns comprising Cinque Terre). Every day my phone sends me my photo memories and, needless to say, I’ve spent these last two weeks wishing more than ever that I was heading back! It’s all my wishful thinking that has brought about this post commemorating our trip. Here is a round-up of some of my favorite photos to show you what it’s like to spend 2 in weeks in Italy.
Time Out Global

A massive, luxurious Orient Express cruise ship is about to set sail

If you’re itching for a new ultra-glam travel experience (who isn’t?), we've got great news. Following the announcement that a new version of the classic Orient Express train route will launch in 2025, the same company is bringing its signature opulence to the seas with a brand-new sailing ship.
wanderwisdom.com

Visiting the Trevi Fountain: Rome, Italy

The Trevi Fountain, one of the most beautiful and famous fountains in all of Italy, is among Rome’s top tourist sites. Completed in 1762, after thirty years of construction, this stunning example of baroque architecture sits prominently in the Piazza di Trevi. There are numerous fountains in Rome, but none as large and opulent as the Trevi Fountain. Measuring 85 feet high, and 66 feet wide, the Trevi Fountain pours over twenty million gallons of water daily into its pool.
MySanAntonio

Step Inside Florence's Stunning Renaissance-Era Palace Hotel

While I typically opt for staying at a boutique hotel in cities I don’t get to visit often, there are always exceptions to the rule. On a visit to Florence this winter, I recently found one such exception in the spectacular Four Seasons Firenze, the luxury hotel and resort chain’s Tuscan crown jewel. From the painstakingly restored Renaissance architecture to the seemingly endless amenities and tranquil gardens that will make you forget you are in the heart of the region’s biggest metropolis, a stay at the Four Seasons reminded me of the pleasures and unapologetic luxury that comes from staying with a legacy hospitality brand.
hotelnewsme.com

ACCOR INTRODUCES HANDWRITTEN COLLECTION – A GLOBAL PORTFOLIO OF HOTELS CURATED WITH PASSION

Accor , a world leading hospitality group, today announced an exciting new addition to the Group’s unparalleled network of brands: Handwritten Collection, a global portfolio of charming bespoke hotels that offer an intimate and stylish hospitality experience. Accor already has over 110 Handwritten leads globally totalling more than 11,500 rooms, including 12 secured signings, with five properties expected to debut throughout the first trimester of 2023.
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy