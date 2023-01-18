ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

"I'm old enough to take my own decisions": Nadal again declines family involvement at Australian Open after Wimbledon incident with father previously

Rafael Nadal refused to retire once again just like at Wimbledon last year despite getting urges from family members to do so again. Nadal famously refused to retire at Wimbledon despite the insistence of his father and sister who urged him to do so. He won that match against Fritz but lost this one as he simply could not move well enough to get to the ball in order to hit it back. Once again he was urged to retire but opted against it as he felt that he shouldn't as a defending champion.
tennisuptodate.com

"Only you can pull this off": Gauff and Kostyuk among players to respond to Tiafoe's interesting Australian Open outfit

Frances Tiafoe appeared at the US Open in an interesting outfit and his colleagues were quick to notice as Gauff, and Kostyuk reacted to it on social media. Tiafoe's outfit during his first-round clash against Altmaier caught the attention of social media due to its unique nature of it. The sleeveless shirt featured multiple colours spread out in a pattern which is quite a visual sight. Tiafoe even posted about it on his social media and several colleagues reacted to it.
ClutchPoints

Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker

Andy Roddick is an American former tennis player. Roddick is a legendary player that won over $20 million in tournament prizes, won one US Open, made three Wimbledon finals, and four Australian Open semifinals. He is most known for his intense rivalry with Swiss legend Roger Federer, who denied Roddick four more Grand Slam titles […] The post Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
tennisuptodate.com

(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation

When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
wtatennis.com

Aussie Open Day 4 by the numbers: Siegemund's comeback, Pliskova's streak and more

The third round of the 2023 Australian Open is set. Here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 4 of the tournament. 3:12 - The length of the longest match of the tournament so far, won 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 by Laura Siegemund over No.27 seed Irina-Camelia Begu. It is also the second-longest tour-level match of the season so far, behind only Martina Trevisan's 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5 upset of Maria Sakkari in the United Cup semifinals.
tennisuptodate.com

Tsitsipas has genius solution to signing autographs one by one after Australian Open win

Stefanos Tsitsipas came well prepared for his match against Hijikata as he brought signed autographs to give out to fans not having to sign any after the match. Tennis players generally stay back after a match to sign some fan memorabilia but Tsitsipas thought of something else. He brought already signed autographs to hand out to everyone who wanted one. It's something that's not been seen on tennis courts before and it's certainly a good way to avoid having to sign many after the match.
The Independent

Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff LIVE: Australian Open latest score as injured Rafael Nadal suffers shock loss

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Emma Raducanu faces Coco Gauff in a battle of the sport’s biggest teenage stars. Raducanu produced a convincing performance to wrap up 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round, setting up a first meeting with the 18-year-old Gauff, which will be played under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena.Raducanu and Gauff both made sudden breakthroughs as young players on the grand slam stage. The American Gauff announced herself by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, while Raducanu sensationally won the US Open as a...

