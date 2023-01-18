Read full article on original website
WIBW
Congressmen reintroduce Bipartisan Social Security act in face of collapse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Social Security Program is expected to be exhausted by 2035, Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped reintroduce legislation that would keep it afloat. On Thursday, Jan. 12, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he and U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) joined together to reintroduce the...
House Oversight Committee set for contentious 2 years with additions of controversial Republican members
Some of the most extreme voices in the Republican Party will play a central role in Congress' efforts to investigate President Joe Biden, his family and his administration in the months ahead.
Ethics Complaint Filed Against House Republican
Two House Democrats have reportedly filed and hand-delivered an ethics complaint against Republican George Santos, urging the House Ethics Committee to launch an investigation into allegations that Santos failed to properly provide an accurate and complete financial disclosure during his campaign.
Mitch McConnell selects Thom Tillis for a Senate Republican leadership spot
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has picked Thom Tillis to serve as a counselor to Senate Republican leadership after his banner year as a bipartisan negotiator.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Top House Republican revives BLM protests-era legislation to support qualified immunity
Banks' bill, the Qualified Immunity Act, would codify existing Supreme Court precedent that shields police officers from civil lawsuits 'from the same criminals they put behind bars,' he said.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Sinema to the rescue: Democratic spending bill saved by senator just weeks after ditching party
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) unveiled an amendment to the government omnibus spending bill that would extend the Title 42 immigration policy until a "proper plan" can replace it, potentially easing concerns of some Republican senators who threatened to vote against the spending legislation until concerns surrounding the southern border were resolved.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CBS News
House Democrats pick Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
(CNN) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. "I was...
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
KSAT 12
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
Kevin McCarthy gives awkward response to claims George Santos staffer impersonated his aide
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to reports that one of George Santos’s staffers had passed themselves off as his chief of staff in campaign calls to Republicans on Tuesday, and declined still to make a forceful condemnation of the newly elected congressman.A staffer named Sam Miele is accused of posing at Mr McCarthy’s chief of staff Dan Meyer and soliciting donations from supporters in 2021 — an accusation that could potentially have legal implications depending on what was actually said during the calls.Mr McCarthy has largely tried to avoid commenting on the House’s most controversial member, as Mr McCarthy...
