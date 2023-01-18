ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBW

Congressmen reintroduce Bipartisan Social Security act in face of collapse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Social Security Program is expected to be exhausted by 2035, Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped reintroduce legislation that would keep it afloat. On Thursday, Jan. 12, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he and U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) joined together to reintroduce the...
News Breaking LIVE

Ethics Complaint Filed Against House Republican

Two House Democrats have reportedly filed and hand-delivered an ethics complaint against Republican George Santos, urging the House Ethics Committee to launch an investigation into allegations that Santos failed to properly provide an accurate and complete financial disclosure during his campaign.
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy gives awkward response to claims George Santos staffer impersonated his aide

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to reports that one of George Santos’s staffers had passed themselves off as his chief of staff in campaign calls to Republicans on Tuesday, and declined still to make a forceful condemnation of the newly elected congressman.A staffer named Sam Miele is accused of posing at Mr McCarthy’s chief of staff Dan Meyer and soliciting donations from supporters in 2021 — an accusation that could potentially have legal implications depending on what was actually said during the calls.Mr McCarthy has largely tried to avoid commenting on the House’s most controversial member, as Mr McCarthy...
