Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
‘I Still Can’t Put it Together’: Parents of University of Georgia Football Player Reeling Over Loss
University of Georgia offensive lineman, Devin Willock, along with a member of the football staff, Chandler LeCroy, were both killed in a car accident on Jan.15.. Atlanta station WSB-TV spoke exclusively with Willock’s parents, Sharlene and Dave Willock, about the tragedy. The college football player was on a high...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Devastating Georgia Football Tragedy
Terrible news emerged Sunday for the college football world. Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a late night car accident. The fatal collision took place in the early hours of Sunday, following a Saturday parade honoring Georgia's national ...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer
It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason. Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Claps Back At Cell Phone Criticism: “I Was Controlling The Aux & Playing Bangers”
This past weekend, Georgia fans took to the streets of Athens, Georgia to celebrate their second consecutive College Football National Championship, complete with the parade, the pep rally… the whole nine yards. After a the 65-7 old fashioned ass-whooping they doled out to the TCU Horned Frogs last week in Championship game, Kirby Smart and these boys proved that they are unquestionably the best thing in college football at the moment, and they aren’t goin anywhere, anytime soon. Much to […] The post Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Claps Back At Cell Phone Criticism: “I Was Controlling The Aux & Playing Bangers” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt explains why UGA is in position for a three-peat
January 9, 2023 was a big day for former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, as Richt found out he was headed to the College Football Hall of Fame then watched his former team capture its second consecutive national championship. Georgia is looking to become the sport’s first three-peat champion since 1944-46 Army, and while the task will be a challenging one, the Bulldogs’ former head coach sees the challenge as possible.
Photos: Every game from Stetson Bennett's Georgia career
When you talk about the best player in the history of Georgia football, that title still belongs to Herschel Walker. But after winning his second national championship, Stetson Bennett leaves UGA as the greatest player in the program’s storied history. Bennett began his career as a walk-on at Georgia...
'UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton': The Celebration II with Georgia great Rodrigo Blankenship
Host J.C. Shelton is joined by Georgia kicking great Rodrigo “Hot Rod” Blankenship to celebrate the Dawgs’ back-to-back championships. Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”. Streaming on Youtube...
sportszion.com
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
WJCL
Former NFL wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson leaves $1,000 tip on $78 tab
CINCINNATI — Former NFL wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson left a generous tip for a server at a Cincinnati bar while in town for the Bengals Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens. As he has done multiple times, Johnson left a $1,000 tip after dining at Holy Grail...
Miami Hurricanes coach visits Colquitt County (Ga.) High with pair of UGA commits UM hopes to sway
Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County has a couple of major targets for the Miami Hurricanes and Stephen Field went up to see them this week.
