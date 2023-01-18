This past weekend, Georgia fans took to the streets of Athens, Georgia to celebrate their second consecutive College Football National Championship, complete with the parade, the pep rally… the whole nine yards. After a the 65-7 old fashioned ass-whooping they doled out to the TCU Horned Frogs last week in Championship game, Kirby Smart and these boys proved that they are unquestionably the best thing in college football at the moment, and they aren’t goin anywhere, anytime soon. Much to […] The post Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Claps Back At Cell Phone Criticism: “I Was Controlling The Aux & Playing Bangers” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO