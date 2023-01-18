ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer

It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason.  Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
ATHENS, GA
Whiskey Riff

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Claps Back At Cell Phone Criticism: “I Was Controlling The Aux & Playing Bangers”

This past weekend, Georgia fans took to the streets of Athens, Georgia to celebrate their second consecutive College Football National Championship, complete with the parade, the pep rally… the whole nine yards. After a the 65-7 old fashioned ass-whooping they doled out to the TCU Horned Frogs last week in Championship game, Kirby Smart and these boys proved that they are unquestionably the best thing in college football at the moment, and they aren’t goin anywhere, anytime soon. Much to […] The post Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Claps Back At Cell Phone Criticism: “I Was Controlling The Aux & Playing Bangers” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt explains why UGA is in position for a three-peat

January 9, 2023 was a big day for former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, as Richt found out he was headed to the College Football Hall of Fame then watched his former team capture its second consecutive national championship. Georgia is looking to become the sport’s first three-peat champion since 1944-46 Army, and while the task will be a challenging one, the Bulldogs’ former head coach sees the challenge as possible.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy