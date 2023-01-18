Read full article on original website
WJCL
Eagles fall to Warhawks 72-59
STATESBORO, Ga. — Tyreke Locure tallied 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and ULM shot 62 percent in from the field in the second half to earn a 72-59 Sun Belt men's basketball win over Georgia Southern Thursday night in Hanner Fieldhouse. Kaden Archie led the Eagles with...
WJCL
Legendary Georgia Southern baseball coach Jack Stallings to be posthumously inducted into Hall of Fame
MACON, Ga. — Legendary Georgia Southern baseball coach Jack Stallings will be posthumously inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the Class of 2023 in the Legends Category. Stallings, who passed away in June 2018, served as the head coach of the Eagle baseball squad from 1976-99,...
WRDW-TV
Burke County High hires new head football coach
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Education has officially hired Dr. Franklin D. Stephens Jr. as the Bears’ new head football coach. He follows in the footsteps of Eric Parker, who retired as head coach a couple of weeks ago. The Keysville native graduated in 1991...
Savannah Tribune
Silver Cheetahs to Host Annual Track & Field Meet Celebrating the Legacy of Founder & Coach Ed Jinks
On Saturday, April 15, 2023, the Savannah-Cha tham. Silver Cheetahs Track & Field Club will host its annual invitational track & field meet at Savannah State University’s T.A. Wright Stadium. Track teams and unattached athletes from the southeast and as far away as New Jersey have participated in past events.
WJCL
New sponsor partnership will keep popular Savannah running event around a while
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One of Savannah’s more popular running events will be sticking around for a while, thanks to new sponsorship. Brooks Running will be another sponsor of the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K for the next three years. As part of the partnership with...
Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats
LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
Richmond Hill home explosion case possibly moving up to state, federal level
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, a home on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane exploded and now the investigation could be headed to the state and federal level. On Wednesday, Matthew Kent, the PIO of Bryan County, told WSAV News 3 that the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department is waiting […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vidalia City Schools Honor Teachers of the Year
(L to R, seated, Teacher of the Year): Elissa Blount, Vidalia High School and System; Stephanie Wardlaw, J.R. Trippe Middle School; Janna Palmer, Sally D. Meadows Elementary School; and Heather Stanley, J.D. Dickerson Primary School. (Standing, Principals): Bruce Mulkey, Dr. Sandy Reid, Scott Stephens and Brandon Boston. Four educators in...
WJCL
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett is announcing her retirement. District leaders say in a press release she will retire at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year. Dr. Levett was hired as Chief of Academic Affairs for SCCPSS in 2013 and was sworn in...
WSAV-TV
Sheriff's office presence in Portal
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
Statesboro author Janice Case publishes debut novel on grief and love
Janice Case and her main character Liza have a lot in common: they are both mothers to children who live out of state, both live in South Georgia, are wonderful grandmothers who love their grandbabies, and are both widows. In Case’s debut novel A New Life: A Story of Grief...
wtoc.com
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Parker’s demolished near Paulson to make room for new Parker’s Kitchen
Construction crews have demolished the Parker’s convenience store at the intersection of Chandler and Lanier Road to make room for a new Parker’s Kitchen. This location was originally constructed as an independent convenience store and was later acquired by Parker’s. Parker’s also purchased a self carwash adjacent to the store. This site is located directly across from Paulson Stadium.
City Council annexes 41 acres off Beasley road into city
In Tuesday nights regular bi-monthly meeting of the Statesboro City Council on January 17, 2023 the council chambers were standing room only with citizens. The majority of the citizens were opposed to the annexation of 41 acres of land. The land is owned by the Franklin and Rocker families located behind Bel-Air subdivision which the Franklin and Rocker families developed. After over an hour of discussion and multiple citizens speaking against and in favor of the project the City voted to approve the annexation.
Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation
UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
wtoc.com
Community leaders, organizations hold seminars to welcome families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With construction now underway at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, hundreds of families from South Korea are moving into our community. Local leaders want the community to be ready. The Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint...
WJCL
Spring-like weather today with record high possible
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Spring-like weather is in the forecast today. There will be some sunshine throughout the day, but the clouds could thicken up as a cold front approaches the area this afternoon. There is a chance for spotty showers late afternoon and evening. The highs are going to be...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Commission submits amendments for comprehensive plan for rezoning near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County leaders say industrializing off of Islands Highway in Midway has been a goal of the county’s, and now the comprehensive plan is on its way to mirroring that goal. However, people who live here in the area say they still feel that...
SPD activates S.W.A.T. team for wanted fugitive in Market District
UPDATE 1/19/23: Statesboro Police Department has taken Dequar Stephenson into custody. More details will follow. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) officers responded to an apartment in the Garden District located at 17931 GA-67 around 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to remove an unwanted person. According to Statesboro Police Chief...
