Statesboro, GA

WJCL

Eagles fall to Warhawks 72-59

STATESBORO, Ga. — Tyreke Locure tallied 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and ULM shot 62 percent in from the field in the second half to earn a 72-59 Sun Belt men's basketball win over Georgia Southern Thursday night in Hanner Fieldhouse. Kaden Archie led the Eagles with...
STATESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County High hires new head football coach

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Education has officially hired Dr. Franklin D. Stephens Jr. as the Bears’ new head football coach. He follows in the footsteps of Eric Parker, who retired as head coach a couple of weeks ago. The Keysville native graduated in 1991...
WAYNESBORO, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Vidalia City Schools Honor Teachers of the Year

(L to R, seated, Teacher of the Year): Elissa Blount, Vidalia High School and System; Stephanie Wardlaw, J.R. Trippe Middle School; Janna Palmer, Sally D. Meadows Elementary School; and Heather Stanley, J.D. Dickerson Primary School. (Standing, Principals): Bruce Mulkey, Dr. Sandy Reid, Scott Stephens and Brandon Boston. Four educators in...
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV-TV

Sheriff's office presence in Portal

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Parker’s demolished near Paulson to make room for new Parker’s Kitchen

Construction crews have demolished the Parker’s convenience store at the intersection of Chandler and Lanier Road to make room for a new Parker’s Kitchen. This location was originally constructed as an independent convenience store and was later acquired by Parker’s. Parker’s also purchased a self carwash adjacent to the store. This site is located directly across from Paulson Stadium.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

City Council annexes 41 acres off Beasley road into city

In Tuesday nights regular bi-monthly meeting of the Statesboro City Council on January 17, 2023 the council chambers were standing room only with citizens. The majority of the citizens were opposed to the annexation of 41 acres of land. The land is owned by the Franklin and Rocker families located behind Bel-Air subdivision which the Franklin and Rocker families developed. After over an hour of discussion and multiple citizens speaking against and in favor of the project the City voted to approve the annexation.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation

UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
PORTAL, GA
WJCL

Spring-like weather today with record high possible

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Spring-like weather is in the forecast today. There will be some sunshine throughout the day, but the clouds could thicken up as a cold front approaches the area this afternoon. There is a chance for spotty showers late afternoon and evening. The highs are going to be...
SAVANNAH, GA

