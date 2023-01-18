Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit

The US is having a difficult time forgiving China for the millions of dead around the world from Covid. The CCP wants to just walk away.
I wouldn't trust trust the ccp, one tiny bit, to keep any promise! Then again, i don't trust Biden and his whole cabinet. They're all extremely compromised thru investments. They need any excuse, to appease the American People, to legitimize further business.
All China needs to do is announce Twainees sovereignty and share the ocean which also belongs to Taiwan then the sky is the limit for all sorts of business and progress All three of our Countries can Rule the roost.
Related
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
Almost half of top foreign-policy experts think Russia will become a failed state or break up by 2033, according to a new survey
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially
More Indians Blame US, NATO Than Vladimir Putin For War In Ukraine: Survey
China's sea monster: The Fujian, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, set to enter trials
Donald Trump, As President, Wanted To Nuke North Korea And Blame It On Another Country: Report
Defense Secretary Austin 'seriously doubts' China invasion of Taiwan is 'imminent'
Pompeo warns millions could be infected with COVID because of China
How U.S. Scientists are Collaborating with China's Military: 'Wake-Up Call'
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
Benzinga
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 25