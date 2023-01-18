IREM®/CCIM/Next Protection to host the 2023 Economic Forecast at the Arizona Biltmore

Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
W&W Structural celebrates 35 years; forges ahead buoyed by rebranding, growth initiatives
TEMPE, ARIZ. (Jan. 19, 2023) – After 35 years of collaborating with more than 100 clients on more than 5,000 projects, W&W Structural is rebranding and expanding to continue providing structural steel services to an ever-growing construction market in Arizona and the Southwest. W&W is a full-service structural steel,...
realestatedaily-news.com
Sales of 2 office properties totaling $2M highlight recent deals by NAI Horizon
PHOENIX, ARIZONA (Jan. 20, 2023) – An office building in Peoria and an office condo in Mesa fetched a combined $2 million, highlighting recent deals closed by NAI Horizon professionals. Sale Transactions:. Troy Giammarco and Joe Pequeno negotiated the sale of a 5,458 SF office building for $1.425 million...
realestatedaily-news.com
Stos Partners Continues Phoenix Portfolio Expansion with Acquisition of 94,186-SF Freestanding Industrial Asset
The transaction represents the company’s fourth Phoenix deal in 2022 as Stos furthers its presence in the robust market. Phoenix, Ariz., (January 19, 2023) – Stos Partners, one of the most active commercial real estate investment and management firms in Southern California, announces the acquisition of a 94,186 square-foot freestanding industrial building in Phoenix, Arizona. The $10.9 million transaction, which closed at the end of 2022, represents Stos’ fourth deal in Phoenix last year as the firm furthers its presence in the market.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Where Will the Valley’s Next Auto Mall be Built?
Mullin360 Arizona’s Leading Auto Mall Developer to Finish In-Depth Analysis and Study to Assess the Best New Location That Could Result in Tens of Millions for Host City. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Known for impacting communities through its cutting edge and innovative development, Scottsdale-based Mullin360 is currently in the wrap up stages of its in-depth assessment and analysis to determine the highest impact area for the Valley’s next auto mall development.
Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis
"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”
realestatedaily-news.com
Lincoln, Harvard Break Ground on $360M Phase One of 7M s.f. Goodyear AirPark
565-acre project is next to Phoenix-Goodyear Airport, with access to enough data and fiber to power NASA. GOODYEAR, Arizona, January 18, 2023 – Lincoln Property Company’s Southwest division, LPC Desert West, and Scottsdale-based Harvard Investments joined today with the City of Goodyear and project stakeholders to break ground on the Phase One of Goodyear AirPark.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Housing community in north Peoria area could go vertical this year
Both phases of a new housing community in the north Peoria area have been approved by Maricopa County and could go vertical this year. The first phase of Village at Pleasant River was rezoned in 2021 to accommodate a 246-unit multifamily development on a county island near Happy Valley Parkway and 115th Avenue on nearly 25 acres.
Neighbors sue city of Scottsdale to restore water cut in drought
Residents living in a community just outside Scottsdale are feuding with the city they long depended on for water now that the Phoenix suburb has cut off their supply.
AZFamily
Charity founded by Glendale firefighter is now helping one of their own
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A non-profit created by a Glendale firefighter more than a decade ago continues to do Something Good in the community. Ryan’s Hope holds events to support and raise money for those dealing with medical issues, to help pay their bills. But little did...
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
iheart.com
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in Arizona
A rising and fast-growing supermarket chain is opening another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Arizona grocery store location in Surprise, according to the company's website.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
arizonasuntimes.com
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
KTAR.com
Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M
PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona business builds tiny home using mud and hay
It may be hard, at least for Americans, to envision a house that is made of straw and mud, but the owners of the Worm Farm in Phoenix did. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
