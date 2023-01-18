Read full article on original website
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
wtad.com
Grant awarded to build EV charging station in Hannibal
Francis Energy gets $285,000 to build station in Huck Finn Shopping Center. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says it's handed out over $2 million in grants to help build more electric vehicle charging stations, including one in Hannibal. MO-DNR Thursday announced that it handed out about $2.6 million in...
KBUR
Carthage, Ill. man arrested for fleeing on motorcycle, speeding over 120 MPH
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on multiple charges after fleeing police while speeding over 120 miles per hour. According to a news release, at about 2:12 PM Monday, January 16th the Hancock County Sheriff’s office received a report...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Jan. 9-11, 2023
A daughter was born to Destiney Shoop of Quincy at 8:25 a.m. Jan. 9, 2023. A son was born to Byron Siekman and Blake Hunter of Quincy at 7:42 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023. A son was born to Raphael Blanco and Morgan Pettyjohn of Quincy at 8:08 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023.
wtad.com
Quincy man wanted in Kessler Park shooting
Quincy police say Michael Coffman is a suspect in Tuesday night's shooting. Quincy police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday night on the city's riverfront. Police say they're looking for Michael Coffman, and say that he fired 5 to 6 shots while sitting in his car in Kessler Park, near the Dock. A report says the shots were fired around 8:10 PM at a second car driving south on Bonansinga Drive. No one was hurt in the incident. A warrant is out for Coffman's arrest on one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.
KBUR
Warsaw, Illinois man arrested for aggravated arson
Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Warsaw, Illinois man for aggravated arson. According to a news release, at about 12:16 PM Tuesday, January 17th, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 1160 Sycamore Street in Warsaw.
tspr.org
State grant to help renovate more than 130 older homes in Keokuk
Keokuk is one of five communities in Iowa to share $4 million from the state’s Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Program. The city will get $600,000. Only properties where household incomes are below 80% of the area median income are eligible for the grant. Keokuk Community Development Director Pam Broomhall...
khqa.com
Quincy Police investigating shots fired
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident from Tuesday night. We're told police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Bonansigna Dr for a report of shots fired. Police say that Michael S Coffman Jr fired a handgun from Kessler Park toward an...
ktvo.com
Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner
KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
It's ironic former 'Eddie Munster' owned a house said to be haunted and built on a vortex
Macon, Missouri is full of history and apparently, mystery too. Butch Patrick, pictured above and in case you didn’t know, was the child star actor who portrayed Eddie Munster from 1964–1966 in the television series, The Munsters.
khqa.com
Nebo man arrested for filing false police report, failure to register
NEBO, Ill. (KHQA) — A Nebo man and convicted sex offender on Friday was arrested on a number of charged including including filing a false police report. On Monday, January 9, Scott E. Bricking, 51, went to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department to report his involvement in a crime.
kjfmradio.com
Eagle Days helps showcase Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Clarksville Eagle Days celebrates an iconic American symbol, but it also is a chance for the small town to sparkle. Amid a malaise of high inflation and dysfunctional government, thrifty opportunities to get away from it all can have an impact. A community with fewer than...
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
977wmoi.com
Macomb Fire Department Responds to Reported Fire at WIU Thompson Hall
At 8:48 PM, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported fire in a trash chute at Western Illinois University Thompson Hall. While enroute command was notified of flames showing and sprinkler head activation. The initial crew arrived on scene at 8:52 pm. Command initiated Box Card 1101 calling in all Off-Duty Macomb Firefighters along with Emmet-Chalmers Fire Dept for mutual aid. Crews made their way to the basement and extinguished the fire inside the trash chute. Light smoke had spread throughout the building. The fire was deemed Under Control at 9:50 PM. Crews then began ventilating the building and continued assisting any remaining students with evacuation. Students were temporarily relocated to Western Hall while WIU staff began cleanup efforts.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
muddyrivernews.com
Downtown rental rehabilitation program informational meeting Jan. 26
QUINCY — A public information meeting to discuss the guidelines and requirements of Quincy’s downtown rental rehabilitation program will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in City Council chambers. Funds from the city’s Tax Increment Finance program are set aside as a financial incentive to the...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
khqa.com
Former Louisiana police chief faces 2nd degree murder charge
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The former Louisiana police chief is now facing a second degree murder charge. A grand jury indicted William Jones on the murder charge, and he was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cole County Jail, according to Jones' attorney Christopher Lozano. Lozano said he...
muddyrivernews.com
Ursa native, a 1977 graduate, makes gifts to ag program, athletics at Western Illinois University
MACOMB, Ill. — Following years of dedicated service and support of Western Illinois University, Wayne Whipps, a 1977 graduate, answered the call in December and contributed two major gifts to For the W campaign for Western Illinois University. A long-time donor to WIU, Whipps worked with WIU assistant athletic...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
