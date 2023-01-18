Quincy police say Michael Coffman is a suspect in Tuesday night's shooting. Quincy police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday night on the city's riverfront. Police say they're looking for Michael Coffman, and say that he fired 5 to 6 shots while sitting in his car in Kessler Park, near the Dock. A report says the shots were fired around 8:10 PM at a second car driving south on Bonansinga Drive. No one was hurt in the incident. A warrant is out for Coffman's arrest on one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO