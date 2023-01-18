Read full article on original website
W&W Structural celebrates 35 years; forges ahead buoyed by rebranding, growth initiatives
TEMPE, ARIZ. (Jan. 19, 2023) – After 35 years of collaborating with more than 100 clients on more than 5,000 projects, W&W Structural is rebranding and expanding to continue providing structural steel services to an ever-growing construction market in Arizona and the Southwest. W&W is a full-service structural steel,...
AAED Executive Director appointed to International Economic Development Council public policy committee
PHOENIX, ARIZ. (Jan. 20, 2023) — Carrie Kelly, Executive Director of the Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED) has been appointed Chair of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Public Policy Advisory Committee. Appointed Vice Chair was Bradley Comment, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Right Place, in Michigan. Kelly...
