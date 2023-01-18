ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAED Executive Director appointed to International Economic Development Council public policy committee

PHOENIX, ARIZ. (Jan. 20, 2023) — Carrie Kelly, Executive Director of the Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED) has been appointed Chair of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Public Policy Advisory Committee. Appointed Vice Chair was Bradley Comment, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Right Place, in Michigan. Kelly...
