Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Related
wcti12.com
Pamlico County's Sadler retiring after this season, Wake, UNC, NC State all get wins
BAYBORO, Pamlico County — It's the final month of the high school basketball regular season and one of the longest-tenured coaches in the area said it will be his last leading his alma mater. Earl Sadler has spent 29 seasons leading Pamlico County. The Lowland native has racked up...
Can North Carolina put together another late-season surge?
North Carolina should be grateful that it’s been a weird year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. While the Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3) have been one of the most disappointing teams in the country, there’s still time for them to salvage their season. This is not how it was supposed to be. Coming off a run Read more... The post Can North Carolina put together another late-season surge? appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Women’s Basketball: Down go the Blue Devils!
The UNC women’s basketball program defended its home court once again, as they defeated No. 13-ranked Duke on Thursday night in Chapel Hill. In a much-anticipated rivalry matchup, the UNC women’s basketball program defeated No. 13-ranked Duke in front of a very energetic crowd at Carmichael Arena on Thursday night.
South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
Boston College's Earl Grant credits UNC star Armando Bacot following Tar Heels' 72-64 win
Boston College fell just short on the road at UNC, as coach Earl Grant saw Tar Heels star Armando Bacot give his team fits in the 72-64 loss Tuesday night. The All-American candidate scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds, both of which were a game-high. The Eagles (8-11, 2-6 in ACC) struggled to contain Bacot, who played a role in fouling out Boston College big man Quentin Post.
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
NC Central adds four-star TE from the SEC
NC Central doesn't go into the transfer portal often, but it did dip in to find a former four-star tight end. The post NC Central adds four-star TE from the SEC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jeremy Roach's status entering Miami game
Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach has missed three straight games and four overall this season due to a lingering toe injury he sustained in the team's loss to Purdue in late November. And it sounds like the junior guard, averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists, might miss more time for the ...
qcnews.com
Panthers dispute report of NFL violation
After a report came out involving Panthers owner Nicole Tepper, the team issued a statement saying Tepper met inclusivity training requirements. After a report came out involving Panthers owner Nicole Tepper, the team issued a statement saying Tepper met inclusivity training requirements. Who will be contenders for governor?. Lt. Gov....
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Miami Boat Crash
Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes died after being injured in a boating accident in Florida, his team announced early Thursday. He was 25. The English defender was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two boats crashed in Miami, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Walkes had been found unconscious and was given CPR by emergency services, the Miami Herald reports. The North Carolina team had traveled to Florida for a preseason training camp before the fatal accident. “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time.”We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023 Read it at Charlotte Observer
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Boston College Win
UNC Basketball returned to the Dean Smith Center and got another win 72-64 over the Boston College Eagles. These are some random observations. Good to see Pete Nance return tonight. The length of that injury was beginning to become alarming. While not his best performance, the added depth in the frontcourt is needed.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Report: Panthers Pause Coaching Interviews After Walkes’s Death
Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper reportedly has paused any coaching interviews for the time being after Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died at age 25 in a boating accident in Miami on Wednesday.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
Bojangles Launching New 'Hard Sweet Tea' In North Carolina
The North Carolina-based chain is partnering with a local brewery to introduce the twist on its famous sweet tea.
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
qcnews.com
Minor league baseball here to stay for Queen City, but could majors come knocking?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re 72 days from opening day at Truist Field. That’s where the Charlotte Knights games have been since 2014, but if a Major League Baseball team comes to town, their future in the Queen City could change. It’s all about statistics...
Room for more? Odds we see the MLB in Charlotte
"Washington DC already has three teams. Why don't we have any?" asked Rick Curti, CEO of the Charlotte Bats.
North Carolina woman wins $2 million lottery prize while out for biscuits
A North Carolina woman who went out on a morning errand to buy biscuits brought home something even more valuable -- a lottery ticket worth $2 million.
carolinacoastonline.com
Gunfire damages another North Carolina substation, no outage caused
STATESVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages. EnergyUnited said in a news release that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to an equipment problem at the substation in Randolph County north of Charlotte. The news release said that crews found damage to the substation from an apparent gunshot and that law enforcement was notified.
Comments / 0