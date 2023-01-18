ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

The Comeback

Can North Carolina put together another late-season surge?

North Carolina should be grateful that it’s been a weird year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. While the Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3) have been one of the most disappointing teams in the country, there’s still time for them to salvage their season. This is not how it was supposed to be. Coming off a run Read more... The post Can North Carolina put together another late-season surge? appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UNC Women’s Basketball: Down go the Blue Devils!

The UNC women’s basketball program defended its home court once again, as they defeated No. 13-ranked Duke on Thursday night in Chapel Hill. In a much-anticipated rivalry matchup, the UNC women’s basketball program defeated No. 13-ranked Duke in front of a very energetic crowd at Carmichael Arena on Thursday night.
South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan

Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
Boston College's Earl Grant credits UNC star Armando Bacot following Tar Heels' 72-64 win

Boston College fell just short on the road at UNC, as coach Earl Grant saw Tar Heels star Armando Bacot give his team fits in the 72-64 loss Tuesday night. The All-American candidate scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds, both of which were a game-high. The Eagles (8-11, 2-6 in ACC) struggled to contain Bacot, who played a role in fouling out Boston College big man Quentin Post.
Jeremy Roach's status entering Miami game

Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach has missed three straight games and four overall this season due to a lingering toe injury he sustained in the team's loss to Purdue in late November. And it sounds like the junior guard, averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists, might miss more time for the ...
Panthers dispute report of NFL violation

After a report came out involving Panthers owner Nicole Tepper, the team issued a statement saying Tepper met inclusivity training requirements. After a report came out involving Panthers owner Nicole Tepper, the team issued a statement saying Tepper met inclusivity training requirements. Who will be contenders for governor?. Lt. Gov....
Charlotte FC Defender Anton Walkes Dead at 25 After Miami Boat Crash

Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes died after being injured in a boating accident in Florida, his team announced early Thursday. He was 25. The English defender was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after two boats crashed in Miami, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. Walkes had been found unconscious and was given CPR by emergency services, the Miami Herald reports. The North Carolina team had traveled to Florida for a preseason training camp before the fatal accident. “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time.”We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023 Read it at Charlotte Observer
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Boston College Win

UNC Basketball returned to the Dean Smith Center and got another win 72-64 over the Boston College Eagles. These are some random observations. Good to see Pete Nance return tonight. The length of that injury was beginning to become alarming. While not his best performance, the added depth in the frontcourt is needed.
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
Gunfire damages another North Carolina substation, no outage caused

STATESVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages. EnergyUnited said in a news release that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to an equipment problem at the substation in Randolph County north of Charlotte. The news release said that crews found damage to the substation from an apparent gunshot and that law enforcement was notified.
