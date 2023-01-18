Read full article on original website
Victim in deadly College Area pharmacy stabbing identified
Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly stabbing at a pharmacy Tuesday.
Two suspects arrested in deadly Mira Mesa shooting
Two suspects were behind bars Thursday on suspicion of taking part in the fatal shooting of a young Mira Mesa man last fall.
Victim identified in College East stabbing death
San Diego Police have identified the woman who was stabbed to death by a suspect prior to an officer-involved shooting in the College East neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside Named As Victim of Suspect Shot Dead by Police
Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a woman who was fatally stabbed at a College Area pharmacy, allegedly by a colleague who was later shot dead by police. Officers responding to a report of a violent dispute at the drugstore in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive about 4 p.m. Tuesday arrived to find the business locked, according to the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Elderly Man near El Cajon
The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff's department
NBC San Diego
Theft Ring Targeting Elderly Asians in San Diego is Stealing Victims' Pride, and Their Valuables
As police hunt down more than 30 people whose alleged theft ring has been targeting elderly people across San Diego since at least 2020, the lead prosecutor of such crimes says it's important for them to be caught so they can't do any more irreversible damage. "They are damaged for...
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced to Multiple Life in Prison Terms for Gaslamp Shooting Spree
A man who carried out a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter that left one man dead and four others wounded was sentenced Thursday to multiple life terms in prison. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of first-degree murder on April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old Justice Boldin, a parking valet who was shot in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel where he worked.
Authorities seek public help to identify driver in deadly New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in North County, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday.
Sheriff’s Canine Catches Suspect Following Gun Store Break-in, Standoff
A 29-year-old man was in custody Thursday on suspicion of committing a burglary at a gun store after a standoff with deputies in an unincorporated area of Fallbrook. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Fallbrook Station responded at around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Main Street regarding a commercial burglary.
Woman suffers serious injuries in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash
A Chula Vista woman was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
2 arrested after illegal firearms found in Encinitas apartment
Two roommates suspected of possessing several illegal firearms at their North County home were arrested Thursday, authorities said.
Suspected gun store robber arrested after standoff with law enforcement
A man suspected of forcing entry into a local gun store was arrested on Wednesday after a standoff with law enforcement, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
Police investigate drive-by at San Diego homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police were investigating a drive-by shooting at a downtown homeless shelter where a security guard was shot and killed three years ago, authorities said. Nobody was hurt in the shooting shortly before midnight Saturday at the Alpha Project shelter with about 100 people...
Pharmacy murder suspect shot and killed by San Diego police in East County
SAN DIEGO — An armed man, suspected of fatally stabbing a woman at a College Area pharmacy on Tuesday, was later was shot and killed by San Diego police officers in East County. The shooting occurred while officers with the San Diego Police Department were investigating leads related to...
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police arrest Felony Vandalism Suspect
On December 25, 2022, and January 3,9 and 10, 2023, the same male suspect destroyed property at a church in the City and was caught on camera each time. On January 10, a churchgoer saw a male that he thought looked like the same man from the surveillance video. An officer detained the man and arrested him on unrelated charges. On January 11, Detective Michael Martinez, a crimes of property detective; through investigative leads and the use of a photo lineup, was able to identify the suspect in all four vandalism cases. The suspect was identified as the same man that had been arrested on the unrelated charges the night before. The man was booked in to jail for felony vandalism and burglary charges; based on video from the four incidents.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders
Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
Suspect in fatal stabbing dies in East County police shooting
A man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman Tuesday at a College East pharmacy died in a shooting involving San Diego police at a home in unincorporated El Cajon, authorities said.
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
NBC San Diego
East San Diego County Neighbors ‘Shocked' One of Their Own is Suspected Killer
The Crest neighborhood is once again calm after a day many neighbors won’t soon forget. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded a home on the 800 Block of La Cresta Blvd. They were looking for a 77-year-old pharmacist accused of stabbing his...
Three inmates convicted in fatal beating of fellow Santa Ana inmate
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said today.
