On December 25, 2022, and January 3,9 and 10, 2023, the same male suspect destroyed property at a church in the City and was caught on camera each time. On January 10, a churchgoer saw a male that he thought looked like the same man from the surveillance video. An officer detained the man and arrested him on unrelated charges. On January 11, Detective Michael Martinez, a crimes of property detective; through investigative leads and the use of a photo lineup, was able to identify the suspect in all four vandalism cases. The suspect was identified as the same man that had been arrested on the unrelated charges the night before. The man was booked in to jail for felony vandalism and burglary charges; based on video from the four incidents.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO