San Diego, CA

Times of San Diego

Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside Named As Victim of Suspect Shot Dead by Police

Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a woman who was fatally stabbed at a College Area pharmacy, allegedly by a colleague who was later shot dead by police. Officers responding to a report of a violent dispute at the drugstore in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive about 4 p.m. Tuesday arrived to find the business locked, according to the San Diego Police Department.
LAKESIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced to Multiple Life in Prison Terms for Gaslamp Shooting Spree

A man who carried out a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter that left one man dead and four others wounded was sentenced Thursday to multiple life terms in prison. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of first-degree murder on April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old Justice Boldin, a parking valet who was shot in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel where he worked.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police arrest Felony Vandalism Suspect

On December 25, 2022, and January 3,9 and 10, 2023, the same male suspect destroyed property at a church in the City and was caught on camera each time. On January 10, a churchgoer saw a male that he thought looked like the same man from the surveillance video. An officer detained the man and arrested him on unrelated charges. On January 11, Detective Michael Martinez, a crimes of property detective; through investigative leads and the use of a photo lineup, was able to identify the suspect in all four vandalism cases. The suspect was identified as the same man that had been arrested on the unrelated charges the night before. The man was booked in to jail for felony vandalism and burglary charges; based on video from the four incidents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders

Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA

