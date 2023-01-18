ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Valley vineyards reaping benefits from string of atmospheric rivers

CLARKSBURG — Some of the most visual reminders of the storms in our area are on farms and orchards where floodwaters have still yet to recede.Valley farms and orchards have been inundated with rain the last two weeks, and unless their property has been oversaturated, it's been nothing but a positive for most in the agricultural sector as they look toward growing season with freshly fertile land.Julietta Winery General Manager Annie McEwan joked the vineyard now has lakefront property."It's our new Lake Julietta, though!" she said.A flooded field on the property next to the vineyard has enveloped some vines —...
COURTLAND, CA
East Bay Express

After the Storm

Is California’s drought over? Here’s what to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
GV Wire

Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now

The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Brutal California Storm Plunges Big Bear Beneath Over 17 Inches of Snow

California‘s Big Bear community recently got hammered with more than 17 inches of snow over the last 48 hours in what some call one of the season’s biggest storms. According to Big Bear officials, the area received between six to eight inches of snow overnight. In addition, it looks like it will continue for a while. Snow continued to fall on Monday, bringing the total snowfall of the season to a massive 57 inches. The snow also came as the area’s ski resorts saw one of their busiest weekend of the season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

The Great Soaking Is Almost Over. Let the Great Dry-Out Begin

You're probably ready for the Great Dry-Out of 2023 to begin. But it's a little too early to declare an absolute end to the Great Soaking of '22–'23, which for three weeks beginning Dec. 26 has deluged Northern California with near-record volumes of rain and snow. The storm siege has triggered widespread flooding, knocked out power at least briefly to millions and killed as many as 21 people.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy