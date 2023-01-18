CLARKSBURG — Some of the most visual reminders of the storms in our area are on farms and orchards where floodwaters have still yet to recede.Valley farms and orchards have been inundated with rain the last two weeks, and unless their property has been oversaturated, it's been nothing but a positive for most in the agricultural sector as they look toward growing season with freshly fertile land.Julietta Winery General Manager Annie McEwan joked the vineyard now has lakefront property."It's our new Lake Julietta, though!" she said.A flooded field on the property next to the vineyard has enveloped some vines —...

COURTLAND, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO