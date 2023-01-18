Jonnie Rice realizes that his seventh-round stoppage of Guido Vianello could lead to an offer for him to fight Jared Anderson next. Las Vegas’ Rice has sparred with the undefeated Anderson enough to know that fighting him would be much more difficult than boxing Italy’s Vianello. The 23-year-old Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs), of Toledo, Ohio, has established himself as one of the biggest punchers in the heavyweight division during his three-year professional career and is widely viewed as one of boxing’s rising stars.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO