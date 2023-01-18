ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k

Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
ATLANTA, GA
BoxingNews24.com

Edgar Berlanga now a promotional free agent, part ways with Top Rank

By Sean Jones: Super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank have parted ways after the two failed to reach an agreement. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger is reporting the news of the 25-year-old Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) now being a promotional free agent. The big question is, who will sign Berlanga next? Will it be one of these promoters: Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, PBC, or Queensbury?
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia contract hits, skepticism remains

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia moved a step closer this week as a contract hit the desk of Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya. The former fighter had insisted that the deal was off if the paperwork wasn’t received by Monday. He got it by Tuesday and seemed optimistic that Davis vs Garcia will happen this year.
calfkicker.com

(Video) The real life ‘Undertaker’ gets jumped by 8 people and wins…

A video of a 1 v 8 challenge has gone viral. The clip shared shows one person attacked by 7 men and a woman, and actually coming out victorious. The title and the caption are referring to the large stature and the long hair of the man getting jumped. They make him look like pro-wrestling superstar, The Undertaker.
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
worldboxingnews.net

Slimmer Adrien Broner nails ab-crippling workouts to lose belly

Adrien Broner is slowly getting into shape after dropping plenty of excess poundage on his way down to the welterweight limit. “The Problem” is not letting a late change in opponent stop him from embarking on some crippling abdominal exercises in training. Broner still has a bit of timber...
Boxing Scene

Jonnie Rice On Facing Jared Anderson: I Would Have To Go To Another Level Of Training

Jonnie Rice realizes that his seventh-round stoppage of Guido Vianello could lead to an offer for him to fight Jared Anderson next. Las Vegas’ Rice has sparred with the undefeated Anderson enough to know that fighting him would be much more difficult than boxing Italy’s Vianello. The 23-year-old Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs), of Toledo, Ohio, has established himself as one of the biggest punchers in the heavyweight division during his three-year professional career and is widely viewed as one of boxing’s rising stars.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Hearn Hopes To Conclude a Deal For Canelo vs. Ryder Title Clash

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom is currently trying to finalize a super middleweight fight between Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and British contender John Ryder. Last May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry BIvol. He dropped...
calfkicker.com

Mike Tyson names best active fighter and makes “legend” prediction

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has faith in lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis. ‘Iron’ Mike believes that Davis will be remembered as a legend. Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers in history. He retired from professional boxing in 2005, leaving a great legacy behind him. The 56-year-old has a total score consisting of 50 wins and 6 losses, knocking out 44 of his opponents viciously.

Comments / 0

Community Policy