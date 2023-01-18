Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Innovative restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Brand Opening In GilbertMadocPhoenix, AZ
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 appetizers in Phoenix, barbecue favorites in Scottsdale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our new happy hour series continues, and this time features favorites from two Valley spots: one in Phoenix and the other in Scottsdale. I stumbled on this place a few years ago and was really impressed by their happy hour. When I started this series, I had to stop in to make sure they still have some great options, and they do! Alex’s Grill near Central and Osborn in Phoenix offers a Monday through Friday happy hour from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Just about everything on the happy hour menu is $6, like some tasty bruschetta with goat cheese, fig spread and roasted red pepper. How about a meatball and pasta dish for $6? Be sure to try their Mostaccioli Meatballs with homemade meatballs with marinara sauce over pasta. They also have a great caprese plate that comes with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil for $6. A favorite of mine is the blackened chicken Caesar salad for $6. It has grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and fresh parmesan cheese. Not bad at all for the price! If you want to try a little bit of everything, the Alexi’s Combo Plate is the way to go. For $10, you get two jumbo shrimp scampi, calamari and tortellini in a tomatoes cream sauce. If you’re looking for affordable drinks, they have those too! Imported beers are $4 during happy hour and classic cocktails like margaritas and martinis are only $6. Salud!
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
The weather phenomenon was seen in Scottsdale.
KTAR.com
Gilbert friends hope ‘slick’ pitch sticks for deal on ‘Shark Tank’
PHOENIX – A pair of East Valley entrepreneurs will be featured in an upcoming episode of the reality TV show “Shark Tank.”. Friends Aaron Gonzales and Tony Gonzales of Gilbert-based Slick Barrier will pitch their nontraditional pest control creation on the Jan. 27 broadcast of the business competition series.
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 deals in Scottsdale, discounted pizza and more in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wouldn’t it be easy if happy hour deals were all the same price? Chauncey Social in Scottsdale could be for you. While we’re at it, we’ll tell you about some great happy hour specials at a pizza place in Glendale. Chauncey Social.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
azbigmedia.com
Taylor Street closes $22.9M in total with 3 deals
Taylor Street Advisors, a leading full-service real estate firm in Phoenix, Arizona, announced the sales of Aspen Cove located in Payson, AZ for $11,000,000; The Hepburn Apartments located in downtown Phoenix for $3,900,000; and the sale of Los Porticos on 85th located in Scottsdale, AZ for $8,000,000 for a total of $22,900,000.
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Buck & Rider Seafood Restaurant Opens New, Larger Location in North Scottsdale
The Valley’s popular seafood restaurant Buck & Rider has opened a second location in North Scottsdale, offering diners the same high-quality dining experience in an even bigger setting. Located on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, the new 10,000-square-foot restaurant...
Fast Casual
Mr Pickle's makes Arizona debut
Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has opened its first Arizona-based location, in Scottsdale, at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road. "Since 1995, Mr. Pickle's has been a premier sandwich shop specializing in innovative and craveworthy sandwiches, salads and catering," CEO Mike Nelson said in a company press release."During its first three decades, thanks to its community culture, incredible recipes, and all its fans, the brand grew from one to 56 locations across northern California. We look forward to building this brand that now calls Arizona home, as well as helping grow it nationwide in the years to come."
'I was just running off adrenaline': Mom gives birth in Ahwatukee school parking lot
PHOENIX — A Valley couple welcomed their newborn son this past weekend, but it didn't go as they had planned. Jenna and Brian Abbey, who also have two other kids, tell 12News they didn't make it to the hospital in time. Their son Ryker was born in a school parking lot.
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
studyfinds.org
Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts
If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis
"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona business builds tiny home using mud and hay
It may be hard, at least for Americans, to envision a house that is made of straw and mud, but the owners of the Worm Farm in Phoenix did. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
roselawgroupreporter.com
21 projects set to change the landscape of the Valley
Last year proved to be another strong one for the Phoenix metro’s commercial real estate industry — the region was again named one of the hottest U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023. Although the industrial sector drove a lot of growth in the market, the Phoenix...
'He was very kind-hearted, very funny': Woman searches for answers after brother killed outside Mesa Goodwill
MESA, Ariz. — Investigators are seeking information on the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of a Goodwill store in Mesa. Johnathan Gliege, 32, was discovered not breathing Tuesday night at about 7 p.m. near Gilbert Road and University Drive. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
Comments / 0