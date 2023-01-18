ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings

Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers

AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at …. Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro Thursday morning. 3 dead after man shoots 2, then self, according to …. Murfreesboro Police are investigating after they said a man shot two people and himself at a home...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

University Landing off-campus apartment complex in Clarksville sells for $20.1 million

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A downtown apartment complex has been sold to a real estate investment advisory firm based out of Atlanta, Georgia. University Landing, 101 University Ave., is just two blocks from Austin Peay State University and was sold on Jan. 3 for about $20.1 million to Campus Realty Advisors, according to an article from the Nashville Business Journal.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
