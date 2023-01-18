Read full article on original website
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
Mind behind one of TN’s deadliest mass killings analyzed
Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in 2019.
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
Only a Few Weekends Remain to Enjoy Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination has made a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo after a two-year hiatus. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival is bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo glows with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings
Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation to Middle Tennessee Animal Shelter
Taylor Swift is known for her music but also for giving back. Recently, Swift made a generous donation to Williamson County Animal Shelter in Franklin. The shelter shared on social media, “We recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.”. Since Swift made the donation, the shelter...
A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home
This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at …. Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro Thursday morning. 3 dead after man shoots 2, then self, according to …. Murfreesboro Police are investigating after they said a man shot two people and himself at a home...
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
Special Fundraiser to Take Middle and High School Students Shopping for School Clothes in Rutherford County
Clothing for Rutherford County middle and high school students can sometimes lead to problems in the classroom. Sadly, these superficial problems often lead to bullying. SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox stated…. SRO Sam Trubee recognized the growing problem and worked towards a goal of helping less fortunate middle and high school...
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’ to cross a busy street
For most of us, getting hit by a car would be pretty shocking, but you may be shocked to learn that's happened to some people who have used Manna Café and the Refuge shelter on Providence Boulevard.
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
University Landing off-campus apartment complex in Clarksville sells for $20.1 million
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A downtown apartment complex has been sold to a real estate investment advisory firm based out of Atlanta, Georgia. University Landing, 101 University Ave., is just two blocks from Austin Peay State University and was sold on Jan. 3 for about $20.1 million to Campus Realty Advisors, according to an article from the Nashville Business Journal.
Murfreesboro, TN
