You’ll never be able to sing quite like Dolly Parton (probably), but you can do your best impression of the the queen of country when you get into the kitchen. I’m not talking about lip-syncing “I Will Always Love You” into your mixing spoon, but rather, whipping up a tray of Parton-approved brownies. Dolly Parton announced her new baking mixes from Duncan Hines on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and they include cornbread, biscuits, and two types of brownies. Here’s where to buy to the singer’s latest baking kits, which follow her release of two classic cake recipes in January 2022.

2 DAYS AGO