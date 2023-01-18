Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton announces new Duncan Hines items
Dolly Parton announced four new additions to her Duncan Hines baking collection, with both sweet and savory options.
Elite Daily
Where To Buy Dolly Parton Baking Mixes From Duncan Hines
You’ll never be able to sing quite like Dolly Parton (probably), but you can do your best impression of the the queen of country when you get into the kitchen. I’m not talking about lip-syncing “I Will Always Love You” into your mixing spoon, but rather, whipping up a tray of Parton-approved brownies. Dolly Parton announced her new baking mixes from Duncan Hines on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and they include cornbread, biscuits, and two types of brownies. Here’s where to buy to the singer’s latest baking kits, which follow her release of two classic cake recipes in January 2022.
Dolly Parton Has Her Eye On A Freezer Aisle Food Empire
If you thought Dolly Parton had already conquered every aspect of the world, think again. Not only has she shattered countless Guinness World records with her music, but Parton also leads with philanthropy. One of her foundations, Imagination Library, has donated more than 197 million books to children across the globe since its launch in 1995. According to People Magazine, Parton has also donated $1 million toward COVID-19 research.
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate Dolly’s 77th Birthday
The Grand Ole Opry is about to “Go Dolly” in celebration of arguably country music’s greatest global ambassador and an artist who has taken the Opry with her wherever she’s gone. The Opry plans to celebrate Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday (the superstar’s favorite number) which falls...
Recording Artist, Songwriter Kevin Griffin to Release Debut Book -‘The Greatest Song’
Franklin resident, Kevin Griffin is a world-renowned, multi-platinum recording artist, producer, and #1 songwriter whose songs have been performed and recorded by artists such as Taylor Swift, Sugarland, Dierks Bently, Blondie, Train, Daughtry, Christina Perri, The Beach Boys, Meatloaf and many more. His cumulative tally of album and song sales exceed 30 million copies and have been streamed over a billion times!
qualityassurancemag.com
Dave's Gourmet Helps Pink Sauce Land at Retail
Editor's Note: QA advisory board member and frequent contributor Darin Detwiler filled us in on his thoughts on TikTok's pink sauce at IAFP last year. Watch it here. DALLAS — Dave's Gourmet has partnered with a young entrepreneur to help bring her vision from TikTok to the commercial market. Chef Pii, the creator of Pink Sauce and a popular social media influencer, attempted to launch her creation to a wanting public, selling out of her initial stock in days. However, a lack of commercial food production knowledge led to significant obstacles. Production was paused, leaving a lot of customers waiting for their product with no immediate solution to satisfy the overwhelming demand for her Pink Sauce this past summer.
Celebrate National Pie Day with Papa C Pies on January 23rd
If you thought there couldn’t be another pie holiday, you thought wrong. January 23rd marks National Pie Day and provides you with a great excuse to eat a fresh pie from Papa C Pies. Nothing warms up a cold, winter day like a delicious, homemade pie!. Papa C Pies...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0