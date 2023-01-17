As the 100 Years of Wonder celebration kicks off at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California on January 27, the theme park’s design crew and Walt Disney Imagineering have put together some magical platinum decor in honor of the Company’s 100th anniversary. These include all new adornments for Sleeping Beauty Castle, as well as what appears to be banners on the lampposts throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.

