Charlottesville, VA

C-Ville Weekly

Head start?

Skooma's David Treccariche says "out-of-state money has influenced our locally elected officials against the betterment of their constituents." Photo: Eze Amos.
C-Ville Weekly

Charlottesville style

We talked to style savvy people from around town to learn what inspires them. Photo: Tristan Williams.
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
C-Ville Weekly

Speculative memoir

Sofia Samatar will read from The White Mosque as part of the Charlottesville Reading Series on Friday, January 20 at New Dominion Bookshop. Supplied photo.
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools

Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
cbs19news

Proposal for Lake Anna hotel, restaurant moves forward

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a proposed hotel and restaurant on Lake Anna. On Tuesday night, supervisors approved a planned unit development for the hotel. The project will occupy about 15 acres near Mitchell Creek on New Bridge Road.
NBC 29 News

Meet Maggie, a pitbull the Orange County Animal Shelter is calling a miracle

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pitbull found close to death in Barboursville has been on a long road to recovery and is now ready to find a forever home. “Someone found her on the yellow line by D’s Market in Barboursville, pretty much left for dead. She was 27 pounds, loaded with mange, just lifeless,” Orange County Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins said.
C-Ville Weekly

For a price

Area realtor Jim Duncan says that while people always look at assessed values, "they are a backwards-looking valuation, rather than a value that reflects today's market." Supplied photo.
cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville

A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
cbs19news

ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
NBC 29 News

Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations with the University of Virginia were found guilty of hazing violations. The university must provide a report of hazing misconduct in accordance with Adam’s Law. The Club Gymnastics Team and the University Guide Service have both been referred to the University Judiciary Committee...
hburgcitizen.com

Huge proposed development sparks massive public discussion, then earns planning commission’s support

After considering arguments Tuesday for and against a nearly 900-unit housing development along Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Avenue, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to recommend the project for the city council’s approval. The planning commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening focused on the proposed...
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
wfxrtv.com

Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
