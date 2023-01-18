ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Arrested For Stealing Nearly $3,800 Worth Of Diesel Fuel

Town of Madison, N.Y. -State Police have arrested two men for stealing about 3800 dollars worth of diesel fuel from a Stewarts Gas Station in the Town of Madison. Trooper say the men, one from Florida the other from New Jersey used stolen credit card numbers and cloned credit cards to buy the diesel fuel and then then loaded the stolen fuel into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank.
